DAX Ends 1.72% Lower at 14920.36 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 261.44 points or 1.72% today to 14920.36
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 266.71 points or 1.76% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 16, 2022
--Off 8.31% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023
--Off 6.23% from its 52-week high of 15912.33 hit Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022
--Up 24.59% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Down 6.23% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.76% from its 2023 closing high of 15187.07 hit Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023
--Up 6.05% from its 2023 closing low of 14069.26 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023
--Month-to-date it is up 7.16%
--Year-to-date it is up 996.77 points or 7.16%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-19-23 1243ET