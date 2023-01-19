DAX Ends 1.72% Lower at 14920.36 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 261.44 points or 1.72% today to 14920.36

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 266.71 points or 1.76% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

--Off 8.31% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

--Off 6.23% from its 52-week high of 15912.33 hit Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

--Up 24.59% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 6.23% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.76% from its 2023 closing high of 15187.07 hit Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

--Up 6.05% from its 2023 closing low of 14069.26 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 7.16%

--Year-to-date it is up 996.77 points or 7.16%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

