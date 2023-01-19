Advanced search
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:55:00 2023-01-19 am EST
14920.36 PTS   -1.72%
After hours
+0.33%
14969.94 PTS
12:51pHawkish ECB, US Recession Fears Drag European Stocks Deep in Losses
MT
12:44pDAX Ends 1.72% Lower at 14920.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:37pGerman Stocks Plunge as Recession Fears Resurface
MT
DAX Ends 1.72% Lower at 14920.36 -- Data Talk

01/19/2023 | 12:44pm EST
The DAX is down 261.44 points or 1.72% today to 14920.36


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 266.71 points or 1.76% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

--Off 8.31% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

--Off 6.23% from its 52-week high of 15912.33 hit Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

--Up 24.59% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 6.23% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.76% from its 2023 closing high of 15187.07 hit Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

--Up 6.05% from its 2023 closing low of 14069.26 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 7.16%

--Year-to-date it is up 996.77 points or 7.16%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-19-23 1243ET

News of the index components DAX
12:30pAirbus implements A350 design change amid Qatar Airways feud
RE
12:20pCollective bargaining dispute at Deutsche Post - Verdi strikes mail and parcel centers
DP
11:57a500 crimes in and around Lützerath - Investigations against police officers
DP
11:47aRWE: Decision on coal reserve operation after 2030 lies with politicians
DP
11:08aWintershall Dea may use state guarantees after Russia withdrawal
RE
10:29aMercedes-Benz funds global fellowship for sustainable action by young people
AQ
10:03aHannover Re, Stone Ridge Agree Deal on Cyber Risk Proportional Reinsurance
MT
More news
Chart DAX
Duration : Period :
DAX Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Rankings
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT 111.225 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.66%
HANNOVER RE 188.025 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.63%
QIAGEN N.V. 50.075 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.43%
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG 166.075 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.41%
E.ON SE 9.856 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.35%
DEUTSCHE POST AG 39.31 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.47%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG 31.275 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.64%
ADIDAS AG 143.84 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.77%
ZALANDO SE 40.885 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.50%
CONTINENTAL AG 62.76 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.20%
Heatmap : ETF components DWS