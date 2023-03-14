Advanced search
DAX

15232.83 PTS   +1.83%
-0.38%
15174.89 PTS
DAX Ends 1.83% Higher at 15232.83 -- Data Talk

03/14/2023 | 01:38pm EDT
The DAX is up 273.36 points or 1.83% today to 15232.83


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Up six of the past nine trading days

--Off 6.38% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 2.69% from its 52-week high of 15653.58 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 27.20% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 9.45% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.69% from its 2023 closing high of 15653.58 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 8.27% from its 2023 closing low of 14069.26 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 0.86%

--Year-to-date it is up 1309.24 points or 9.40%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-14-23 1337ET

01:10pWhere child cancer rose, some want polluted land left empty
AQ
12:45pErich Clementi to become new Eon Supervisory Board Chairman
DP
12:42pPorsche AG : The best of both worlds?
MS
12:32pE.ON Supervisory Board Chairman Won't Stand for Re-Election
DJ
12:14pSignificant increase in the number of charging points - target still a long way off
DP
11:13aBRENNTAG : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11:08aMercedes-AMG Customer Racing well equipped for extensive Norschleife programme
AQ
DAX Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
PORSCHE AG 114.1 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.78%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 10.496 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.43%
AIRBUS SE 122.18 Real-time Quote.3.40%
MTU AERO ENGINES AG 226.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.35%
SIEMENS AG 144.72 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.67%
CONTINENTAL AG 70.9 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.42%
VONOVIA SE 20.1 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.45%
QIAGEN N.V. 45.915 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.09%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE 54.63 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.39%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 128.29 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.66%
Heatmap : ETF components DWS