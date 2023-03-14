DAX Ends 1.83% Higher at 15232.83 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 273.36 points or 1.83% today to 15232.83

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Up six of the past nine trading days

--Off 6.38% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 2.69% from its 52-week high of 15653.58 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 27.20% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 9.45% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.69% from its 2023 closing high of 15653.58 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 8.27% from its 2023 closing low of 14069.26 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 0.86%

--Year-to-date it is up 1309.24 points or 9.40%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

