Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. DAX
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:55 2022-08-17 am EDT
13626.71 PTS   -2.04%
After hours
+0.32%
13669.90 PTS
12:43pUK Inflation Surge Deflates Sentiment; European Stocks Fall
MT
09:20aWall Street Futures Tumble Ahead of Fed Minutes
MT
07:43aEuropean Bourses Edge Lower Midday As Natural Gas Prices Rise
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

DAX Ends 2.04% Lower at 13626.71 -- Data Talk

08/17/2022 | 12:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The DAX is down 283.41 points or 2.04% today to 13626.71


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 16.26% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022

--Off 16.26% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 9.88% from its 52-week low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 14.65% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.26% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 9.88% from its 2022 closing low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.06%

--Year-to-date it is down 2258.15 points or 14.22%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-17-22 1258ET

All news about DAX
12:43pUK Inflation Surge Deflates Sentiment; European Stocks Fall
MT
09:20aWall Street Futures Tumble Ahead of Fed Minutes
MT
07:43aEuropean Bourses Edge Lower Midday As Natural Gas Prices Rise
MT
08/16European Stocks Close Mostly Higher; Swiss Index Falls
MT
08/16DAX Ends 0.68% Higher at 13910.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/16Berenberg Says August's ZEW Survey Signals Germany's Outlook Remains "Bleak"
MT
08/16Wall Street Falters Pre-Bell, Retail Earnings in Focus
MT
08/16European Bourses Edge Higher Midday, Led by Financial Issues
MT
08/15European Stocks Edge Up Despite Continued Eurozone Recession Fears
MT
08/15DAX Ends 0.15% Higher at 13816.61 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components DAX
12:58pHow Russian gas crisis took toll on Germany's Uniper
RE
12:15pUnion at Volkswagen in Mexico to hold new contract vote Aug. 31
RE
12:06pDEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:02pDEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:02pDEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:02pDEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:02pDEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Chart DAX
Duration : Period :
DAX Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Rankings DAX
SARTORIUS AG 450.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.54%
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA 66.51 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.02%
SYMRISE AG 112.975 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.51%
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG 168.825 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.37%
COVESTRO AG 31.465 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.59%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG 26.175 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.82%
VONOVIA SE 30.05 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.06%
HELLOFRESH SE 28.465 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.30%
ZALANDO SE 28.655 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.81%
Heatmap :