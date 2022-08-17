DAX Ends 2.04% Lower at 13626.71 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 283.41 points or 2.04% today to 13626.71
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 5, 2022
--Snaps a three trading day winning streak
--Off 16.26% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022
--Off 16.26% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 9.88% from its 52-week low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022
--Down 14.65% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 16.26% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 9.88% from its 2022 closing low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 1.06%
--Year-to-date it is down 2258.15 points or 14.22%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-17-22 1258ET