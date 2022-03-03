Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. DAX
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Xetra -  03/22 11:55:00 am
13698.4 PTS   -2.16%
After hours
+0.34%
13744.8 PTS
09:23aWall Street Set for Gains; Data, Powell Testimony to Senate Banking Committee in Focus
MT
07:44aOil surge rattles markets as Ukraine conflict intensifies
RE
06:41aEuropean Bourses Track Lower Midday On Ukraine-Russia Outlook
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

DAX Ends 2.16% Lower at 13698.40 -- Data Talk

03/03/2022 | 12:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The DAX is down 301.71 points or 2.16% today to 13698.40


--Down 12 of the past 15 trading days

--Off 15.81% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Off 15.81% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Down 2.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.81% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 2186.46 points or 13.76%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-03-22 1242ET

All news about DAX
09:23aWall Street Set for Gains; Data, Powell Testimony to Senate Banking Committee in Focus
MT
07:44aOil surge rattles markets as Ukraine conflict intensifies
RE
06:41aEuropean Bourses Track Lower Midday On Ukraine-Russia Outlook
MT
05:05aEuropean shares slide 2% as Russia sanctions fan growth worries
RE
03/02DAX Ends 0.69% Higher at 14000.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/02Wall Street Set for Cautious Gains Ahead of Powell Testimony, Ukraine Crisis Drags
MT
03/02European Bourses Edge Higher Midday; Oil and Tech Issues Gain
MT
03/02European stocks slip, oil passes $110, as Ukraine crisis continues
RE
03/02IG Group Completes $216 Million Sale of North American Derivatives Exchange, Small Exch..
MT
03/01DAX Ends 3.85% Lower at 13904.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components DAX
12:29pAccenture to suspend business in Russia
RE
12:03pBASF halts new business in Russia, Belarus -WirtschaftsWoche
RE
11:59aVolkswagen's Audi outlines production cuts due to Ukraine crisis
RE
11:51aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : supports refugees from Ukraine
PU
11:01aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Ready for the Metaverse?
PU
10:15aBASF SE : Gets a Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
10:06aVolkswagen To Shift Development Process In Upgrade Of Technical Development Division
MT
More news
Chart DAX
Duration : Period :
DAX Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Top / Flop DAX
MERCK KGAA 176.775 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.45%
LINDE PLC 260 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.37%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG 29.853 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.13%
HELLOFRESH SE 40.39 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.33%
ZALANDO SE 49.38 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.71%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG 60.65 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.32%
DELIVERY HERO SE 44.27 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.86%
RWE AG 34.34 Real-time Estimate Quote.-8.60%
Heatmap :