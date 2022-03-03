DAX Ends 2.16% Lower at 13698.40 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 301.71 points or 2.16% today to 13698.40
--Down 12 of the past 15 trading days
--Off 15.81% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--A new 52-week low
--Lowest closing value since Monday, Feb. 1, 2021
--Off 15.81% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Down 2.55% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 15.81% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Year-to-date it is down 2186.46 points or 13.76%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
