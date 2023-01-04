Advanced search
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:55 2023-01-04 am EST
14490.78 PTS   +2.18%
After hours
+0.03%
14494.62 PTS
12:32pDAX Ends 2.18% Higher at 14490.78 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:04pEuropean Markets Continue Strong Start to 2023 as Inflation Eases
MT
12:02pMiners, oil majors limit gains for FTSE 100
AN
DAX Ends 2.18% Higher at 14490.78 -- Data Talk

01/04/2023 | 12:32pm EST
The DAX is up 309.11 points or 2.18% today to 14490.78


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 567.19 points or 4.07% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

--Up six of the past eight trading days

--Off 10.95% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022

--Off 10.95% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 21.00% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 10.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 3.00% from its 2023 closing low of 14069.26 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 567.19 points or 4.07%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-23 1231ET

12:32pDAX Ends 2.18% Higher at 14490.78 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:04pEuropean Markets Continue Strong Start to 2023 as Inflation Eases
MT
12:02pMiners, oil majors limit gains for FTSE 100
AN
11:58aGerman Stocks Record Three-day Winning Streak Amid Signs of Cooling Inflation in Eurozo..
MT
11:54aMib above 24,800 but oils hold back list
AN
08:52aTraders Eye Data, Fed Minutes as US Equity Futures Gain Pre-Bell
MT
07:23aFurther analyst praise pushes Merck KGaA to high since April 2022
DP
07:22aMarkets upbeat as eyes turn to Fed minutes
AN
06:51aPositive Economic Data From Europe Pushes German Shares In Green Wednesday Midday
MT
06:44aPositive Price Reports Elevate European Bourses Midday
MT
News of the index components DAX
12:04pEuropean Markets Continue Strong Start to 2023 as Inflation Eases
MT
11:48aDeutsche Börse : Full year and December 2022 figures at Eurex
PU
11:48aStellantis to build U.S. firm Archer's air taxi
RE
11:35aThink tank: Germany likely to miss 2021 climate target again
DP
11:34aScholz invites heads of car companies to talks
DP
11:24aElectric cars booming shortly before subsidy cuts
DP
09:57aSlightly more cars newly registered in 2022 than a year earlier
DP
Rankings
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 11.77 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.92%
VONOVIA SE 24.535 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.26%
PUMA SE 59.73 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.23%
ADIDAS AG 138.31 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.88%
COVESTRO AG 41.41 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.62%
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG 159.625 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.92%
RWE AG 38.665 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.41%
