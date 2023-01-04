DAX Ends 2.18% Higher at 14490.78 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 309.11 points or 2.18% today to 14490.78
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022
--Up for three consecutive trading days
--Up 567.19 points or 4.07% over the last three trading days
--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022
--Up six of the past eight trading days
--Off 10.95% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022
--Off 10.95% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 21.00% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Down 10.95% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 3.00% from its 2023 closing low of 14069.26 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023
--Year-to-date it is up 567.19 points or 4.07%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-04-23 1231ET