    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:55 2022-08-22 am EDT
13230.57 PTS   -2.32%
After hours
+0.01%
13232.24 PTS
12:43pEuropean Bourses Close Lower; Bundesbank Chief's Recession Warning Pulls Down DAX
MT
12:37pDAX Ends 2.32% Lower at 13230.57 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:22aWall Street Set for Losses as Rate Hike Fears Resurface Ahead of Jackson Hole
MT
DAX Ends 2.32% Lower at 13230.57 -- Data Talk

08/22/2022 | 12:37pm EDT
The DAX is down 313.95 points or 2.32% today to 13230.57


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 466.84 points or 3.41% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, June 13, 2022

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 18.69% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, July 27, 2022

--Off 18.69% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.69% from its 52-week low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 16.54% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.69% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.69% from its 2022 closing low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.88%

--Year-to-date it is down 2654.29 points or 16.71%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-22-22 1236ET

FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA 25.635 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.12%
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 18.976 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.42%
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG 170.975 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.10%
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA 36.165 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.04%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 139.33 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.41%
ADIDAS AG 157.65 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.80%
ZALANDO SE 25.145 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.51%
COVESTRO AG 29.495 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.31%
DELIVERY HERO SE 47.075 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.11%
Heatmap :