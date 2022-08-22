DAX Ends 2.32% Lower at 13230.57 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 313.95 points or 2.32% today to 13230.57

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 466.84 points or 3.41% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, June 13, 2022

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 18.69% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, July 27, 2022

--Off 18.69% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.69% from its 52-week low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 16.54% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.69% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.69% from its 2022 closing low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.88%

--Year-to-date it is down 2654.29 points or 16.71%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

