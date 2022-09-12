DAX Ends 2.40% Higher at 13402.27 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 314.06 points or 2.40% today to 13402.27

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 497.95 points or 3.86% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point gain since Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Largest two day percentage gain since Thursday, March 10, 2022

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 17.63% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Friday, Aug. 19, 2022

--Off 17.63% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.07% from its 52-week low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 14.64% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.63% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.07% from its 2022 closing low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.42%

--Year-to-date it is down 2482.59 points or 15.63%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

