DAX Ends 2.93% Lower at 13442.10 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 405.83 points or 2.93% today to 13442.10

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, March 4, 2022

--Down 16 of the past 20 trading days

--Off 17.39% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 17.39% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.76% from its 52-week low of 12831.51 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 7.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.39% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.76% from its 2022 closing low of 12831.51 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 7.05%

--Year-to-date it is down 2442.76 points or 15.38%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-22 1233ET