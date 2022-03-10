Log in
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  03/22 11:55:00 am
13442.1 PTS   -2.93%
09:14aWall Street Set for Losses, Inflation Concerns Dent Sentiment
MT
08:49aShares deepen losses as U.S. inflation data adds to case for Fed rate hike
RE
06:36aEuropean Bourses Track Lower Midday; ECB Rate Decision On Deck
MT
DAX Ends 2.93% Lower at 13442.10 -- Data Talk

03/10/2022 | 12:34pm EST
The DAX is down 405.83 points or 2.93% today to 13442.10


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, March 4, 2022

--Down 16 of the past 20 trading days

--Off 17.39% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 17.39% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.76% from its 52-week low of 12831.51 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 7.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.39% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.76% from its 2022 closing low of 12831.51 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 7.05%

--Year-to-date it is down 2442.76 points or 15.38%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-22 1233ET

News of the index components DAX
11:51aDeutsche Telekom Reportedly Hires Goldman Sachs for $20 Billion Towers Business Sale
MT
11:46aDeutsche Boerse's February OTC Clearing, Contracts Jump
MT
11:44aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Group, Qualcomm and Arriver to form long-lasting strategic ..
PU
11:37aDeutsche Bank CEO Upbeat on FY22 Fixed Income Trading Revenue Guidance Amid 'Very Good'..
MT
11:35aDeutsche Bank raises profit target for 2025
RE
11:21aBMW to Acquire Alpina Brand
DJ
11:14aBRENNTAG : expands agreement with Arkema for distribution of waterborne resins in Mexico
PU
More news
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Top / Flop DAX
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA 30.348 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.18%
RWE AG 37.95 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.72%
BAYER AG 53.94 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.32%
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG 72.345 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.06%
BRENNTAG SE 67.02 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.26%
ADIDAS AG 198.76 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.42%
PUMA SE 69.65 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.83%
DELIVERY HERO SE 41.365 Real-time Estimate Quote.-8.59%
