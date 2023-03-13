Advanced search
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  12:55:00 2023-03-13 pm EDT
14959.47 PTS   -3.04%
After hours
+0.34%
15009.98 PTS
01:47pDAX Ends 3.04% Lower at 14959.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:33pEuropean Bourses Close Sharply Lower Monday as Markets React to Silicon Valley Bank Collapse
MT
01:02pSell-off on banks; Milan in deep red
AN
DAX Ends 3.04% Lower at 14959.47 -- Data Talk

03/13/2023 | 01:47pm EDT
The DAX is down 468.50 points or 3.04% today to 14959.47


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 673.74 points or 4.31% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, June 13, 2022

--Off 8.06% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

--Off 4.43% from its 52-week high of 15653.58 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 24.92% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 7.40% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.43% from its 2023 closing high of 15653.58 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 6.33% from its 2023 closing low of 14069.26 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 2.64%

--Year-to-date it is up 1035.88 points or 7.44%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-13-23 1346ET

News of the index components DAX
12:57pBRENNTAG : DZ Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
12:47pAirbus reports share buyback transactions 6-10 March 2023
EQ
12:43p'We won,' happy Canada minister says after VW battery plant announcement
RE
11:49aVW to build battery cell plant in Canada - European decision still pending
DP
11:49aVolkswagen : steps up activities in North America – Canada chosen as location for fi..
PU
11:46aVolkswagen to Build Battery Cell Factory in Canada
DJ
11:35aVolkswagen to build first North American battery cell plant in Canada
RE
More news
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Rankings
SARTORIUS AG 404.8 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.05%
QIAGEN N.V. 46.27 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.72%
RWE AG 38.71 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.36%
SYMRISE AG 93.74 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.15%
PORSCHE AG 109.6 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.94%
CONTINENTAL AG 71.4 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.19%
SIEMENS AG 141.08 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.35%
COVESTRO AG 36.785 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.73%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 10.159 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.77%
