DAX Ends 3.04% Lower at 14959.47 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 468.50 points or 3.04% today to 14959.47
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 673.74 points or 4.31% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, June 13, 2022
--Off 8.06% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023
--Off 4.43% from its 52-week high of 15653.58 hit Monday, March 6, 2023
--Up 24.92% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Rose 7.40% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 4.43% from its 2023 closing high of 15653.58 hit Monday, March 6, 2023
--Up 6.33% from its 2023 closing low of 14069.26 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023
--Month-to-date it is down 2.64%
--Year-to-date it is up 1035.88 points or 7.44%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-13-23 1346ET