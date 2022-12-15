DAX Ends 3.28% Lower at 13986.23 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 473.97 points or 3.28% today to 13986.23

--Largest one day point decline since Friday, March 4, 2022

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 511.66 points or 3.53% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point decline since Monday, June 13, 2022

--Largest two day percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 14.05% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Off 14.05% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 16.79% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 10.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.05% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 16.79% from its 2022 closing low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.85%

--Year-to-date it is down 1898.63 points or 11.95%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-15-22 1241ET