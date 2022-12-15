DAX Ends 3.28% Lower at 13986.23 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 473.97 points or 3.28% today to 13986.23
--Largest one day point decline since Friday, March 4, 2022
--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, June 16, 2022
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 511.66 points or 3.53% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point decline since Monday, June 13, 2022
--Largest two day percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022
--Down three of the past four trading days
--Off 14.05% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022
--Off 14.05% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 16.79% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Down 10.55% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 14.05% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 16.79% from its 2022 closing low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 2.85%
--Year-to-date it is down 1898.63 points or 11.95%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
