  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. DAX
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:55 2022-12-15 am EST
13986.23 PTS   -3.28%
After hours
+0.07%
13995.59 PTS
12:32pEuropean Stocks Plunge as EU, UK, Swiss Central Banks Signal Further Rate Hikes
MT
12:25pGermany's DAX Plummets as Hawkish Central Banks Rattle Markets
MT
12:04pCORRECT: LONDON MARKET CLOSE: Stocks down as BoE and ECB lift rates
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

DAX Ends 3.28% Lower at 13986.23 -- Data Talk

12/15/2022 | 12:42pm EST
The DAX is down 473.97 points or 3.28% today to 13986.23


--Largest one day point decline since Friday, March 4, 2022

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 511.66 points or 3.53% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point decline since Monday, June 13, 2022

--Largest two day percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 14.05% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Off 14.05% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 16.79% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 10.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.05% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 16.79% from its 2022 closing low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.85%

--Year-to-date it is down 1898.63 points or 11.95%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-15-22 1241ET

All news about DAX
12:32pEuropean Stocks Plunge as EU, UK, Swiss Central Banks Signal Further Rate Hikes
MT
12:25pGermany's DAX Plummets as Hawkish Central Banks Rattle Markets
MT
12:04pCORRECT: LONDON MARKET CLOSE: Stocks down as BoE and ECB lift rates
AN
12:02pLONDON MARKET CLOSE: Stocks down as BoE and ECB lift rates
AN
09:24aWeaker-Than-Expected Retail Sales, Hawkish Fed Send US Stock Futures Sharply Lower
MT
07:24aLONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Bank of England lifts rates by half a percent
AN
06:46aCentral Bank Outlooks Blunt European Bourses Midday
MT
06:32aUK, EU Rate Jitters Continue to Weigh on German Stocks After Hawkish US Fed Comments
MT
03:56aLONDON MARKET OPEN: Stocks lower ahead of BoE and ECB decisions
AN
02:15aAnalysis: Britain Plc buckles up for sale season as UK shares look cheap
RE
News of the index components DAX
12:03pGoldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Linde to $375 From $340, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11:41aCitigroup Raises Price Target on Linde to $402 From $322, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11:30aDd : Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: William Valle, buy
EQ
09:37aMTU AERO ENGINES AG : Gets a Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
09:07aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Receives a Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
09:05aADIDAS : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
09:03aMUNICH RE : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
Chart DAX
Duration : Period :
DAX Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
QIAGEN N.V. 50.165 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.81%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG 30.393 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.42%
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG 48.63 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.35%
PUMA SE 51.45 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.80%
DEUTSCHE POST AG 36.385 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.48%
ZALANDO SE 31.775 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.85%