DAX Ends 7.92% Higher at 13847.93 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 1016.42 points or 7.92% today to 13847.93

--Largest one day percentage gain since Tuesday, March 24, 2020

--Snaps a four trading day losing streak

--Off 14.90% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fifth lowest this year

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, March 2, 2022

--Off 14.90% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.92% from its 52-week low of 12831.51 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 4.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.90% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.92% from its 2022 closing low of 12831.51 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.24%

--Year-to-date it is down 2036.93 points or 12.82%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-22 1246ET