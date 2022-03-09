Log in
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Xetra  -  03/22 11:55:00 am
13847.93 PTS   +7.92%
After hours
+0.83%
13963.37 PTS
12:45pEuropean Stocks Rebound to End Higher Ahead of ECB Monetary Policy Meeting
MT
08:48aEuropean Bourses Surge Higher Midday on Bargain-Hunting
MT
05:07aTMK Energy to Start Drilling at Gurvantes XXXV Project in Mongolia
MT
DAX Ends 7.92% Higher at 13847.93 -- Data Talk

03/09/2022 | 12:47pm EST
The DAX is up 1016.42 points or 7.92% today to 13847.93


--Largest one day percentage gain since Tuesday, March 24, 2020

--Snaps a four trading day losing streak

--Off 14.90% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fifth lowest this year

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, March 2, 2022

--Off 14.90% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.92% from its 52-week low of 12831.51 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 4.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.90% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.92% from its 2022 closing low of 12831.51 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.24%

--Year-to-date it is down 2036.93 points or 12.82%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-22 1246ET

ADIDAS AG 212.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.14.77%
PUMA SE 75.19 Real-time Estimate Quote.13.86%
DEUTSCHE POST AG 45.085 Real-time Estimate Quote.13.36%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE 76.48 Real-time Estimate Quote.13.30%
DELIVERY HERO SE 45.155 Real-time Estimate Quote.12.44%
SIEMENS ENERGY AG 20.84 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.11%
Heatmap :