DAX Ends Flat at 12272.94 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 0.06 point or 0.0005% today to 12272.94

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 397.54 points or 3.14% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Off 24.58% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the seventh lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

--Off 24.58% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 2.48% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 19.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 24.58% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 2.48% from its 2022 closing low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.31%

--Year-to-date it is down 3611.92 points or 22.74%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

