    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:55 2022-10-10 am EDT
12272.94 PTS   -0.00%
After hours
-0.17%
12251.98 PTS
Europe's Choppy Trading Day Ends Lower Monday
MT
DAX Ends Flat at 12272.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
European Bourses Edge Lower Midday After Ukraine Explosions
MT
DAX Ends Flat at 12272.94 -- Data Talk

10/10/2022 | 12:57pm EDT
The DAX is down 0.06 point or 0.0005% today to 12272.94


--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 397.54 points or 3.14% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Off 24.58% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the seventh lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

--Off 24.58% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 2.48% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 19.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 24.58% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 2.48% from its 2022 closing low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.31%

--Year-to-date it is down 3611.92 points or 22.74%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-10-22 1256ET

01:06pEurope's Choppy Trading Day Ends Lower Monday
MT
12:57pDAX Ends Flat at 12272.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
07:35aEuropean Bourses Edge Lower Midday After Ukraine Explosions
MT
10/07European Shares Close Lower Friday; German Data Stokes Concerns of 'Inevitable' Recessi..
MT
10/07DAX Ends the Week 1.31% Higher at 12273.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/07Wall Street Set to Open Lower as Jobs Report Shows Tight Labor Market
MT
10/07European Bourses Inch Higher Midday Ahead of US Jobs Report
MT
10/06European Bourses Close Lower as Construction Sector Sentiment Crumbles
MT
10/06DAX Ends 0.37% Lower at 12470.78 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/06Wall Street Set to Open Lower as Jobless Claims Rise
MT
News of the index components DAX
11:56aAirbus Logs 55 Jet Deliveries in September, Receives 13 Orders
MT
11:48aDEUTSCHE POST AG : DZ Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
11:24aAirbus, Air France Plead Not Guilty in Involuntary Corporate Manslaughter Case
MT
11:04aDynamic Growth In E-mobility : BMW Group doubles sales of fully-electric vehicles
AQ
11:03aMTU opens its new MRO facility in Serbia
AQ
11:03aBMW : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
MD
09:43aDEUTSCHE POST AG : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Rankings DAX
COVESTRO AG 33.07 Real-time Estimate Quote.7.58%
BASF SE 42.98 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.61%
DEUTSCHE POST AG 32.245 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.50%
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG 42.165 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.50%
HELLOFRESH SE 21.195 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.79%
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA 26.505 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.30%
RWE AG 37.64 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.71%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE 57.56 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.32%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 124.35 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.55%
QIAGEN N.V. 40.505 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.72%
Heatmap :