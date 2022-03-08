DAX Ends Flat at 12831.51 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 3.14 points or 0.02% today to 12831.51

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 1168.60 points or 8.35% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Friday, March 4, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 when the market fell for seven straight trading days

--Down 15 of the past 18 trading days

--Off 21.14% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Nov. 6, 2020

--Off 21.14% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Down 11.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.14% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 11.27%

--Year-to-date it is down 3053.35 points or 19.22%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

