    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
03/22 11:55:00 am
12831.51 PTS   -0.02%
After hours
+3.23%
13246.29 PTS
12:52pEuropean Stocks Close Broadly Lower as UK, EU Take Steps to Cut Reliance on Russian Energy
MT
12:46pDAX Ends Flat at 12831.51 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:27aWall Street Set for Muted Open After Selloff on Inflation Worries
MT
DAX Ends Flat at 12831.51 -- Data Talk

03/08/2022 | 12:46pm EST
The DAX is down 3.14 points or 0.02% today to 12831.51


--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 1168.60 points or 8.35% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Friday, March 4, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 when the market fell for seven straight trading days

--Down 15 of the past 18 trading days

--Off 21.14% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Nov. 6, 2020

--Off 21.14% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Down 11.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.14% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 11.27%

--Year-to-date it is down 3053.35 points or 19.22%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-22 1245ET

News of the index components DAX
12:54pShell stops buying Russian crude as Moscow's isolation deepens
RE
12:49pDEUTSCHE BANK AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
11:39aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11:11aVolkswagen Strikes Deal To Resolve 4G Patent Dispute With Acer
MT
11:04aEuropean ADRs Move Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
11:00aBoeing jet deliveries fall to 22 in February; 787s still frozen
RE
10:05a“SHE MOVES FORWARD” – PUMA Celebrates Women Who Move the World of Spo..
BU
More news
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Top / Flop DAX
ADIDAS AG 192.19 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.64%
MUNICH RE 226.8 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.44%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 9.597 Real-time Estimate Quote.7.89%
SIEMENS ENERGY AG 21.11 Real-time Estimate Quote.7.46%
CONTINENTAL AG 64.57 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.62%
QIAGEN N.V. 43.2 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.35%
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE 33.52 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.16%
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG 52.05 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.27%
SYMRISE AG 98.72 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.35%
SARTORIUS AG 303.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.04%
