    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:55:00 2023-02-22 am EST
15399.89 PTS   +0.01%
After hours
+0.19%
15429.63 PTS
12:45pDAX Ends Flat at 15399.89 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:28pGerman Stocks Steady as Inflation as Expected, Business Sentiment Improves
MT
11:58aEU stock exchanges down before Fed; TIM puts turbocharged
AN
DAX Ends Flat at 15399.89 -- Data Talk

02/22/2023 | 12:45pm EST
The DAX is up 2.27 points or 0.01% today to 15399.89


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Snaps a three trading day losing streak

--Off 5.36% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 0.86% from its 52-week high of 15533.64 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 28.59% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 5.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.86% from its 2023 closing high of 15533.64 hit Thursday, Feb 16, 2023

--Up 9.46% from its 2023 closing low of 14069.26 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.80%

--Year-to-date it is up 1476.30 points or 10.60%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-22-23 1244ET

Rankings
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA 39.54 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.40%
ADIDAS AG 139.95 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.84%
SYMRISE AG 98.01 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.61%
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA 69.11 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.45%
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT 115.2 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.27%
QIAGEN N.V. 46.505 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.54%
BRENNTAG SE 71.8 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.64%
ZALANDO SE 38.46 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.66%
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG 165.075 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.50%
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA 27.6 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.33%
