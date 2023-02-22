DAX Ends Flat at 15399.89 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 2.27 points or 0.01% today to 15399.89

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Snaps a three trading day losing streak

--Off 5.36% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 0.86% from its 52-week high of 15533.64 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 28.59% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 5.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.86% from its 2023 closing high of 15533.64 hit Thursday, Feb 16, 2023

--Up 9.46% from its 2023 closing low of 14069.26 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.80%

--Year-to-date it is up 1476.30 points or 10.60%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-22-23 1244ET