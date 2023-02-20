Advanced search
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:55:00 2023-02-20 am EST
15477.55 PTS   -0.03%
After hours
-0.02%
15474.87 PTS
12:42pDAX Ends Flat at 15477.55 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:28pGerman Shares Slip in Muted Trading Day, Ahead of Busy Week for Economic Data
MT
12:00pMib down; Biorea bullish with aucap start
AN
DAX Ends Flat at 15477.55 -- Data Talk

02/20/2023 | 12:42pm EST
The DAX is down 4.45 points, or 0.03%, today to 15477.55


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 56.09 points or 0.36% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, Feb. 13, 2023

--Off 4.88% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 0.36% from its 52-week high of 15533.64 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 29.24% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 5.07% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.36% from its 2023 closing high of 15533.64 hit Thursday, Feb 16, 2023

--Up 10.01% from its 2023 closing low of 14069.26 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.31%

--Year-to-date it is up 1553.96 points or 11.16%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-20-23 1241ET

11:54aStocks marginally higher with eyes on Fed minutes
AN
09:40aInvestors cash in on MTU and Commerzbank
DP
07:12aStocks tread water; Frasers up on share buyback
AN
06:30aGermany's DAX Index Logs Slight Gains Ahead of Key PMI Data
MT
05:50aEuropean stock exchanges on the threshold of parity
AN
03:52aTepid start in Europe but FTSE stays above 8,000
AN
03:48aEuropeans up; MPS still on top on Mid
AN
News of the index components DAX
01:29pVolkswagen faces possible recalls after environmental NGO wins emissions software lawsu..
RE
01:06pALLIANZ SE : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
12:53pEnvironmental aid wins lawsuit against KBA over thermal windows in cars
DP
12:17pEnvironmental aid organization successful with lawsuit against KBA over thermal windows
DP
11:06aCourt hears case against KBA over thermal windows in cars
DP
10:54aDd : Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Harald Wilhelm, Purchase of shares due to a phantom share pro..
EQ
10:51aDd : Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Sabine Kohleisen, Purchase of shares due to a phantom share p..
EQ
Rankings
BASF SE 53.185 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.81%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 132.73 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.15%
SYMRISE AG 97.16 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.15%
COVESTRO AG 42.41 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.88%
ALLIANZ SE 218.825 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.86%
SIEMENS ENERGY AG 18.96 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.25%
ADIDAS AG 140.78 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.91%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 11.64 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.02%
MTU AERO ENGINES AG 229.1 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.09%
AIRBUS SE 122.84 Real-time Quote.-2.24%
