DAX Ends Flat at 15477.55 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 4.45 points, or 0.03%, today to 15477.55

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 56.09 points or 0.36% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, Feb. 13, 2023

--Off 4.88% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 0.36% from its 52-week high of 15533.64 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 29.24% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 5.07% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.36% from its 2023 closing high of 15533.64 hit Thursday, Feb 16, 2023

--Up 10.01% from its 2023 closing low of 14069.26 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.31%

--Year-to-date it is up 1553.96 points or 11.16%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-20-23 1241ET