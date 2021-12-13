DAX Ends Flat at 15621.72 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 1.59 points or 0.01% today to 15621.72
--Down for four consecutive trading days
--Down 192.22 points or 1.22% over the last four trading days
--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021
--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 when the market fell for five straight trading days
--Down six of the past eight trading days
--Off 3.87% from its record close of 16251.13 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021
--Lowest closing value since Monday, Dec. 6, 2021
--Off 3.87% from its 52-week high of 16251.13 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021
--Up 18.14% from its 52-week low of 13223.16 hit Monday, Dec. 14, 2020
--Rose 18.14% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 3.87% from its 2021 closing high of 16251.13 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021
--Up 16.29% from its 2021 closing low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is up 3.45%
--Year-to-date it is up 1902.94 points or 13.87%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
