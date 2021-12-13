Log in
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Xetra - 12/13 11:55:00 am
15621.72 PTS   -0.01%
After hours
0.08%
15633.86 PTS
DAX Ends Flat at 15621.72 -- Data Talk

12/13/2021 | 12:39pm EST
The DAX is down 1.59 points or 0.01% today to 15621.72

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 192.22 points or 1.22% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Off 3.87% from its record close of 16251.13 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Dec. 6, 2021

--Off 3.87% from its 52-week high of 16251.13 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Up 18.14% from its 52-week low of 13223.16 hit Monday, Dec. 14, 2020

--Rose 18.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.87% from its 2021 closing high of 16251.13 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Up 16.29% from its 2021 closing low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 3.45%

--Year-to-date it is up 1902.94 points or 13.87%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-13-21 1238ET

Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop DAX
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE 86.59 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.99%
SAP SE 122.03 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.22%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 182.64 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.28%
MERCK KGAA 227.2 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.20%
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 16.01 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.00%
SIEMENS ENERGY AG 22.24 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.90%
MTU AERO ENGINES AG 165.075 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.09%
AIRBUS SE 103.08 Real-time Quote.-2.37%
HELLOFRESH SE 72.26 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.64%
DELIVERY HERO SE 100.525 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.20%
