DAX Ends Flat at 15621.72 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 1.59 points or 0.01% today to 15621.72

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 192.22 points or 1.22% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Off 3.87% from its record close of 16251.13 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Dec. 6, 2021

--Off 3.87% from its 52-week high of 16251.13 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Up 18.14% from its 52-week low of 13223.16 hit Monday, Dec. 14, 2020

--Rose 18.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.87% from its 2021 closing high of 16251.13 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Up 16.29% from its 2021 closing low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 3.45%

--Year-to-date it is up 1902.94 points or 13.87%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-13-21 1238ET