DAX Ends the Month 5.48% Higher at 13484.05 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 700.28 points or 5.48% this month to 13484.05

--Largest one month point gain since Dec. 2021

--Largest one month percentage gain since March 2021

--Up two of the past three months

--This week it is up 230.37 points or 1.74%

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 619.33 points or 4.81% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 25, 2022

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 201.94 points or 1.52%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 387.12 points or 2.96% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, July 20, 2022

--Off 17.13% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, June 15, 2022

--Off 17.13% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.73% from its 52-week low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 13.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.13% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.73% from its 2022 closing low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 2400.81 points or 15.11%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

