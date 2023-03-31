Advanced search
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:55:00 2023-03-31 am EDT
15628.84 PTS   +0.69%
After hours
+0.04%
15635.70 PTS
12:50pDAX Ends the Quarter 12.25% Higher at 15628.84 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:22pUK GDP Growth Surprise, Cooling Eurozone Inflation Extend Rally in Equities
MT
12:10pGerman Stocks End Week in the Green Amid Busy Day for Economic Data
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

DAX Ends the Quarter 12.25% Higher at 15628.84 -- Data Talk

03/31/2023 | 12:50pm EDT
The DAX is up 1705.25 points or 12.25% this quarter to 15628.84


--Up for two consecutive quarters

--Up 3514.48 points or 29.01% over the last two quarters

--Largest two quarter percentage gain since the 3rd Qtr 2009

--This month it is up 263.70 points or 1.72%

--Largest one month point and percentage gain since Jan. 2023

--Up for three consecutive months

--Up 1705.25 points or 12.25% over the last three months

--Largest three month point and percentage gain since Jan. 2023

--Up five of the past six months

--This week it is up 671.61 points or 4.49%

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 6, 2023

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 860.64 points or 5.83% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 13, 2023

--Today it is up 106.44 points or 0.69%

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 671.61 points or 4.49% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 3.95% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Thursday, March 9, 2023

--Off 0.16% from its 52-week high of 15653.58 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 30.51% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 8.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.16% from its 2023 closing high of 15653.58 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 11.09% from its 2023 closing low of 14069.26 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 1705.25 points or 12.25%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-31-23 1249ET

All news about DAX
More news
News of the index components DAX
11:31aMERCEDES-BENZ GROUP : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
10:46aNaomi Campbell becomes co-creator for the launch communication of the first BMW XM.
AQ
10:44aU.K. Energy Companies Lose High Court Challenge Over Bulb's Sale to Octopus, the Guardi..
DJ
10:14aCONTINENTAL AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
10:13aDAIMLER TRUCK : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
10:09aMunich Re : March 31, 2023
PU
09:20aSiemens proves Digital Data Chain saves time and costs
AQ
More news
Chart DAX
Duration : Period :
DAX Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Rankings
ADIDAS AG 162.34 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.74%
ZALANDO SE 38.565 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.21%
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA 24.91 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.09%
HANNOVER RE 180.925 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.79%
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT 119.975 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.63%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG 70.775 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.19%
COVESTRO AG 38.165 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.22%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG 37.67 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.45%
COMMERZBANK AG 9.688 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.49%
SARTORIUS AG 389.2 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.96%
