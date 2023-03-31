DAX Ends the Quarter 12.25% Higher at 15628.84 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 1705.25 points or 12.25% this quarter to 15628.84

--Up for two consecutive quarters

--Up 3514.48 points or 29.01% over the last two quarters

--Largest two quarter percentage gain since the 3rd Qtr 2009

--This month it is up 263.70 points or 1.72%

--Largest one month point and percentage gain since Jan. 2023

--Up for three consecutive months

--Up 1705.25 points or 12.25% over the last three months

--Largest three month point and percentage gain since Jan. 2023

--Up five of the past six months

--This week it is up 671.61 points or 4.49%

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 6, 2023

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 860.64 points or 5.83% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 13, 2023

--Today it is up 106.44 points or 0.69%

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 671.61 points or 4.49% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 3.95% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Thursday, March 9, 2023

--Off 0.16% from its 52-week high of 15653.58 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 30.51% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 8.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.16% from its 2023 closing high of 15653.58 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 11.09% from its 2023 closing low of 14069.26 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 1705.25 points or 12.25%

