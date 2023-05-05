The DAX is up 38.64 points or 0.24% this week to 15961.02

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up 363.13 points or 2.33% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 21, 2023

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Nov. 25, 2022 when the market rose for eight straight weeks

--Up six of the past seven weeks

--Today it is up 226.78 points or 1.44%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 21, 2023

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 1.91% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 33.28% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 16.72% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 13.45% from its 2023 closing low of 14069.26 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 2037.43 points or 14.63%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-23 1242ET