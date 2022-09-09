Advanced search
  Homepage
  Indexes
  Germany
  Xetra
  DAX
  News
  Summary
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:55 2022-09-09 am EDT
13088.21 PTS   +1.43%
After hours
+0.00%
13088.27 PTS
12:34pEurope Stocks Advance Friday; BoE Postpones Rate Decision After Queen's Death
MT
09:12aWall Street Set to Open Higher in Friday Trading as Oil Prices Surge
MT
07:34aEuropean Bourses Track Higher Midday After ECB Rate Hike
MT
Summary 
Summary

DAX Ends the Week 0.29% Higher at 13088.21 -- Data Talk

09/09/2022 | 12:40pm EDT
The DAX is up 37.94 points or 0.29% this week to 13088.21


--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 116.74 points or 0.90% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending Aug. 12, 2022

--Up six of the past eight weeks

--Today it is up 183.89 points or 1.43%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 19.56% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

--Off 19.56% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 5.54% from its 52-week low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 16.15% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.56% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 5.54% from its 2022 closing low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.97%

--Year-to-date it is down 2796.65 points or 17.61%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-09-22 1239ET

Chart DAX
Duration : Period :
DAX Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Rankings DAX
DELIVERY HERO SE 49.11 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.21%
HELLOFRESH SE 26.305 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.97%
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 19.527 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.73%
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA 25.365 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.62%
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA 33.445 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.32%
AIRBUS SE 96 Real-time Quote.-0.29%
MUNICH RE 255.35 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.45%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE 67.06 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.53%
Heatmap :