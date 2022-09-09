DAX Ends the Week 0.29% Higher at 13088.21 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 37.94 points or 0.29% this week to 13088.21

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 116.74 points or 0.90% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending Aug. 12, 2022

--Up six of the past eight weeks

--Today it is up 183.89 points or 1.43%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 19.56% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

--Off 19.56% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 5.54% from its 52-week low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 16.15% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.56% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 5.54% from its 2022 closing low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.97%

--Year-to-date it is down 2796.65 points or 17.61%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-09-22 1239ET