The DAX is down 47.20 points or 0.30% this week to 15913.82
--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 17, 2023
--Snaps a four week winning streak
--Today it is up 78.91 points or 0.50%
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, May 5, 2023
--Snaps a two trading day losing streak
--Off 2.20% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year
--Off 0.30% from its 52-week high of 15961.02 hit Friday, May 5, 2023
--Up 32.89% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Rose 13.44% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.30% from its 2023 closing high of 15961.02 hit Friday, May 5, 2023
--Up 13.11% from its 2023 closing low of 14069.26 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023
--Month-to-date it is down 0.05%
--Year-to-date it is up 1990.23 points or 14.29%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
