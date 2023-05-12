The DAX is down 47.20 points or 0.30% this week to 15913.82

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 17, 2023

--Snaps a four week winning streak

--Today it is up 78.91 points or 0.50%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, May 5, 2023

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 2.20% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Off 0.30% from its 52-week high of 15961.02 hit Friday, May 5, 2023

--Up 32.89% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 13.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.30% from its 2023 closing high of 15961.02 hit Friday, May 5, 2023

--Up 13.11% from its 2023 closing low of 14069.26 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 0.05%

--Year-to-date it is up 1990.23 points or 14.29%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

