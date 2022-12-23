Advanced search
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:55 2022-12-23 am EST
13940.93 PTS   +0.19%
After hours
-0.11%
13925.19 PTS
12:43pDAX Ends the Week 0.34% Higher at 13940.93 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:13pEuropean Equities Blink Mostly Green at Friday's Closing Ahead of Holidays
MT
12:05pMuted Trading Day in Germany Ends in the Green
MT
DAX Ends the Week 0.34% Higher at 13940.93 -- Data Talk

12/23/2022 | 12:43pm EST
The DAX is up 47.86 points or 0.34% this week to 13940.93


--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 25, 2022

--Snaps a three week losing streak

--Today it is up 26.86 points or 0.19%

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 14.32% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 14.32% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 16.41% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 11.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.32% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan.5, 2022

--Up 16.41% from its 2022 closing low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept.29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.17%

--Year-to-date it is down 1943.93 points or 12.24%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-22 1242ET

08:53aKey Inflation Gauge Buoys US Equity Futures
MT
08:08aLONDON MARKET CLOSE: Flat finish to the pre-festive week in London
AN
06:46aWall Street Cues, Resource Stocks Nudge European Bourses Higher Midday
MT
06:21aGerman Stocks Recover Midday Ahead of Holiday Weekend
MT
06:08aMILAN MARKET MIDDAY: Mib up; Civitanavi at bottom on Small
AN
04:58aEuropean shares end the week before Christmas higher
RE
News of the index components DAX
11:46aCms : Siemens Energy AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
09:36aOUTLOOK 2023/Turnaround in three steps: interest on..
DP
08:55aDeutsche Bank : Consent Solicitation
PU
07:09aMERCK KGAA : Barclays remains its Buy rating
MD
06:57aBAYER AG : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
06:22aRWE AG(NEU) : Receives a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
04:30aMUNICH RE : Gets a Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
Chart DAX
Duration : Period :
DAX Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA 29.87 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.08%
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG 53.76 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.90%
CONTINENTAL AG 56.17 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.87%
ZALANDO SE 32.57 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.81%
BASF SE 46.245 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.23%
PUMA SE 54.84 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.29%
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 18.869 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.47%
COVESTRO AG 36.335 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.53%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG 28.668 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.77%
RWE AG 41.46 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.07%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares