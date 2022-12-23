DAX Ends the Week 0.34% Higher at 13940.93 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 47.86 points or 0.34% this week to 13940.93

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 25, 2022

--Snaps a three week losing streak

--Today it is up 26.86 points or 0.19%

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 14.32% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 14.32% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 16.41% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 11.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.32% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan.5, 2022

--Up 16.41% from its 2022 closing low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept.29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.17%

--Year-to-date it is down 1943.93 points or 12.24%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

