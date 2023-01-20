DAX Ends the Week 0.35% Lower at 15033.56 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 52.96 points or 0.35% this week to 15033.56

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 16, 2022

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today it is up 113.20 points or 0.76%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Up 11 of the past 15 trading days

--Off 7.61% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 3.75% from its 52-week high of 15619.39 hit Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

--Up 25.54% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 3.65% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.01% from its 2023 closing high of 15187.07 hit Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

--Up 6.85% from its 2023 closing low of 14069.26 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 7.97%

--Year-to-date it is up 1109.97 points or 7.97%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

