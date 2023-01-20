Advanced search
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:55:00 2023-01-20 am EST
15033.56 PTS   +0.76%
After hours
+0.04%
15038.85 PTS
DAX Ends the Week 0.35% Lower at 15033.56 -- Data Talk
DJ
Germany Leads European Bourses Back to Green Amid Core Inflation Peak Hopes
MT
Inflation Peak Hopes Push German Stocks to Close Friday Higher
MT
DAX Ends the Week 0.35% Lower at 15033.56 -- Data Talk

01/20/2023 | 12:56pm EST
The DAX is down 52.96 points or 0.35% this week to 15033.56


--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 16, 2022

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today it is up 113.20 points or 0.76%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Up 11 of the past 15 trading days

--Off 7.61% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 3.75% from its 52-week high of 15619.39 hit Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

--Up 25.54% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 3.65% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.01% from its 2023 closing high of 15187.07 hit Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

--Up 6.85% from its 2023 closing low of 14069.26 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 7.97%

--Year-to-date it is up 1109.97 points or 7.97%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-20-23 1255ET

12:56pDAX Ends the Week 0.35% Lower at 15033.56 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:33pGermany Leads European Bourses Back to Green Amid Core Inflation Peak Hopes
MT
11:58aInflation Peak Hopes Push German Stocks to Close Friday Higher
MT
11:58aEuropeans up; Saipem tops Mib after contracts
AN
11:56aFTSE 100 steadies after difficult week
AN
08:55aNetflix's Blowout Q4 Subscriber Numbers Buoy Tech Sector, Driving Gains for US Equity F..
MT
07:08aSunny outlook for commodities lifts FTSE 100
AN
06:47aChina Outlook, Wall Street Cues Lift European Bourses Midday
MT
06:44aDecline In Germany's Producer Price Inflation Fuels DAX Index's Recovery At Midday
MT
05:52aMib best among Europeans; Saipem leading the way
AN
12:01pSymrise Ag : Preliminary financial results for the 2022 fiscal year
EQ
11:31aWarning strikes at the post office - letters and parcels could take longer to arrive
DP
11:16aDeutsche Bank to Give Traders 10% Higher Bonuses, Cut 40% for Dealmakers
MT
11:00aDeutsche Bank investment bank bonus pool down less than 10% - source
RE
10:54aEnergy companies: Nord Stream 2 decision economically managed
DP
10:49aDeutsche Bank to Reportedly Cut Investment Banker Bonuses by 40%
MT
10:47aDeutsche Bank to Reportedly Slash Investment Banker..
MT
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Rankings
ZALANDO SE 42.92 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.81%
COVESTRO AG 41.685 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.39%
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA 33.825 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.82%
RWE AG 41.65 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.76%
AIRBUS SE 118.92 Real-time Quote.1.71%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG 31.14 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.67%
CONTINENTAL AG 61.98 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.99%
MERCK KGAA 187.1 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.01%
SYMRISE AG 103.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.29%
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG 163.6 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.42%
