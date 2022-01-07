DAX Ends the Week 0.40% Higher at 15947.74 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 62.88 points or 0.40% this week to 15947.74

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 416.05 points or 2.68% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point and percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 23, 2021

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is down 104.29 points or 0.65%

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 324.01 points or 1.99% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Off 1.99% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Off 1.99% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 18.72% from its 52-week low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 13.51% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.99% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 62.88 points or 0.40%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-07-22 1242ET