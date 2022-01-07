Log in
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Xetra - 01/07 11:55:00 am
15947.74 PTS   -0.65%
After hours
0.03%
15953.21 PTS
European Bourses Close Mixed After Euro Zone Inflation Data
MT
DAX Ends the Week 0.40% Higher at 15947.74 -- Data Talk
DJ
Wall Street Falters Pre-Bell on Lackluster December Jobs Report
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

DAX Ends the Week 0.40% Higher at 15947.74 -- Data Talk

01/07/2022 | 12:43pm EST
The DAX is up 62.88 points or 0.40% this week to 15947.74

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 416.05 points or 2.68% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point and percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 23, 2021

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is down 104.29 points or 0.65%

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 324.01 points or 1.99% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Off 1.99% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Off 1.99% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 18.72% from its 52-week low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 13.51% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.99% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 62.88 points or 0.40%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-07-22 1242ET

12:53pEuropean Bourses Close Mixed After Euro Zone Inflation Data
MT
12:43pDAX Ends the Week 0.40% Higher at 15947.74 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:21aWall Street Falters Pre-Bell on Lackluster December Jobs Report
MT
06:43aEuropean Bourses Track Lower Midday Ahead of US Employment Report
MT
01/06European Stocks End Lower as Traders React to Federal Reserve Outlook
MT
01/06DAX Ends 1.35% Lower at 16052.03 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/06Wall Street Set for Mixed Open After Fed-Induced Retreat
MT
01/06BMO's Markets Wrap
MT
01/06European Bourses Down Midday on Federal Reserve Outlook
MT
01/06Asian shares fall after Fed minutes point to faster rate rises
RE
News of the index components DAX
12:35pFinally, Volkswagen brings back the Microbus, with a battery
RE
11:28aTHE TAKE : Omicron Threatens to Halt Progress on Supply Chain Issues
PU
10:24aFinally, Volkswagen brings back the Microbus, with a battery
RE
08:43aEx-Monsanto employee pleads guilty to corporate spying for China
AQ
08:31aExane BNP Paribas Upgrades Deutsche Bank to Neutral From Underperform
MT
07:51aAirbus Delivers Over 600 Jets In 2021
MT
07:28aSAP : Scotiabank Empowers and Nurtures Employees with Better Learning Experiences
PU
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop DAX
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG 40.113 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.63%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 12.34 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.56%
COVESTRO AG 57.62 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.34%
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA 74.21 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.94%
BRENNTAG SE 79.38 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.84%
ADIDAS AG 248.55 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.66%
VONOVIA SE 47.38 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.97%
PUMA SE 100.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.19%
LINDE PLC 295.3 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.22%
HELLOFRESH SE 59.14 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.89%
Heatmap :