    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:55:00 2023-04-21 am EDT
15881.66 PTS   +0.54%
After hours
+0.06%
15891.41 PTS
DAX Ends the Week 0.47% Higher at 15881.66 -- Data Talk

04/21/2023 | 12:43pm EDT
The DAX is up 74.16 points or 0.47% this week to 15881.66


--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 283.77 points or 1.82% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 6, 2023

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is up 85.69 points or 0.54%

--Up eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 2.40% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 0.09% from its 52-week high of 15895.20 hit Wednesday, April 19, 2023

--Up 32.62% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 12.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.09% from its 2023 closing high of 15895.20 hit Wednesday, April 19, 2023

--Up 12.88% from its 2023 closing low of 14069.26 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.62%

--Year-to-date it is up 1958.07 points or 14.06%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-21-23 1242ET

12:47pPrivate Sector Economy Recovery Boosts European Stocks
MT
12:43pDAX Ends the Week 0.47% Higher at 15881.66 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:41pSAP Earnings, Private Sector Economy Help German Shares Close in the Green
MT
12:12pSAP grows in the cloud and scores with licenses - share tops Dax index
DP
12:08pEurope up but New York set for tepid end to week
AN
12:00pEuropeans up; TIM trailing on Mib.
AN
10:35aSAP convinces investors with growth prospects after all
DP
09:05aWall Street Set to Open Flat Amid Mixed Earnings Reports, Ahead of April PMI Data
MT
07:39aCentral Bank Outlooks Pressure European Bourses Midday
MT
07:14aStocks mixed; new listing Dowalis tops FTSE 100
AN
12:44pCBI future in doubt as firms pull membership after second allegation
AN
12:25pCanada, Volkswagen to invest more than C$20 bln in battery gigafactory
RE
12:16pSYMRISE AG : DZ Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
12:12pSAP grows in the cloud and scores with licenses - share tops Dax index
DP
12:06pVinci wins 7 billion euro contract for three offshore wind-farms
RE
11:41aMTU Aero Engines acquires Starnberg electric motor developer eMoSys GmbH
AQ
11:37aTrending: SAP Downgrades Its 2023 Operating Profit, Cloud Revenue Outlook
DJ
DAX Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
SAP SE 121.31 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.94%
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA 41.6 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.79%
MERCK KGAA 166.025 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.77%
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA 25.705 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.84%
PORSCHE AG 114.925 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.61%
COVESTRO AG 37.055 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.66%
CONTINENTAL AG 65.68 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.85%
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG 30.08 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.28%
AIRBUS SE 127.32 Real-time Quote.-1.52%
BASF SE 49.725 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.75%
