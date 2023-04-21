DAX Ends the Week 0.47% Higher at 15881.66 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 74.16 points or 0.47% this week to 15881.66

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 283.77 points or 1.82% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 6, 2023

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is up 85.69 points or 0.54%

--Up eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 2.40% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 0.09% from its 52-week high of 15895.20 hit Wednesday, April 19, 2023

--Up 32.62% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 12.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.09% from its 2023 closing high of 15895.20 hit Wednesday, April 19, 2023

--Up 12.88% from its 2023 closing low of 14069.26 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.62%

--Year-to-date it is up 1958.07 points or 14.06%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

