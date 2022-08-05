Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. DAX
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:55 2022-08-05 am EDT
13573.93 PTS   -0.65%
After hours
+0.33%
13618.35 PTS
12:39pFTSE 100 Closed Slightly Down as Stronger-Than-Expected US Jobs Data Points to Fed Rate Rise
DJ
12:36pEuropean Bourses End Week in the Red as Recession Fears Grow
MT
09:28aWall Street Tumbles Pre-Bell as US Economy Adds 528,000 Jobs
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

DAX Ends the Week 0.67% Higher at 13573.93 -- Data Talk

08/05/2022 | 12:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The DAX is up 89.88 points or 0.67% this week to 13573.93


--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 709.21 points or 5.51% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point and percentage gain since the week ending May 27, 2022

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is down 88.75 points or 0.65%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 26, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 16.58% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 16.58% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 9.46% from its 52-week low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 13.88% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.58% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 9.46% from its 2022 closing low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 2310.93 points or 14.55%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-05-22 1252ET

All news about DAX
12:39pFTSE 100 Closed Slightly Down as Stronger-Than-Expected US Jobs Data Points to Fed Rate..
DJ
12:36pEuropean Bourses End Week in the Red as Recession Fears Grow
MT
09:28aWall Street Tumbles Pre-Bell as US Economy Adds 528,000 Jobs
MT
07:41aEuropean Bourses Track Lower Midday Ahead of US Jobs Report
MT
08/04FTSE 100 Closed Slightly Up as BoE Raised -2-
DJ
08/04DAX Ends 0.55% Higher at 13662.68 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/04European Bourses Edge Up; Bank of England Raises Rates, Expects 13% Inflation
MT
08/04Wall Street Cautiously Higher Pre-Bell Amid Taiwan Risks
MT
08/04European Bourses Track Higher Midday, Shrug Off BoE Rate Hike
MT
08/03DAX Ends 1.03% Higher at 13587.56 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components DAX
12:02pHELLOFRESH : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
10:52aALLIANZ SE : DZ Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
08:46aRWE : Glenrothes MP visits Markinch Biomass Power Station to understand RWE's hydrogen pla..
PU
08:39aSiemens closes brightly acquisition, elevating software offering for building operation..
AQ
08:26aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : Supervisory Board to propose Deloitte as new auditor for 2024 fisc..
PU
08:25aInfineon's secured NFC tags prevent counterfeiting and enhance brand experience
AQ
07:28aBAYER AG : Credit Suisse reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Chart DAX
Duration : Period :
DAX Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Rankings DAX
DEUTSCHE POST AG 41.808 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.69%
RWE AG 41.18 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.03%
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA 36.93 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.79%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 8.754 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.48%
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA 24.575 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.42%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG 27.743 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.76%
SARTORIUS AG 413.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.70%
HELLOFRESH SE 28.615 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.11%
DELIVERY HERO SE 50.045 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.31%
BAYER AG 53.57 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.48%
Heatmap :