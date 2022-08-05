DAX Ends the Week 0.67% Higher at 13573.93 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 89.88 points or 0.67% this week to 13573.93

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 709.21 points or 5.51% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point and percentage gain since the week ending May 27, 2022

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is down 88.75 points or 0.65%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 26, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 16.58% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 16.58% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 9.46% from its 52-week low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 13.88% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.58% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 9.46% from its 2022 closing low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 2310.93 points or 14.55%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

