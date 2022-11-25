Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. DAX
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:55 2022-11-25 am EST
14541.38 PTS   +0.01%
After hours
-0.01%
14540.27 PTS
12:39pDAX Ends the Week 0.76% Higher at 14541.38 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:32pFriday Trading Concludes With Most EU Stocks Higher as Germany Reports GDP Increase, Improved Consumer Confidence
MT
12:10pLONDON MARKET CLOSE: Stocks up following central bank-focused week
AN
DAX Ends the Week 0.76% Higher at 14541.38 -- Data Talk

11/25/2022 | 12:39pm EST
The DAX is up 109.52 points or 0.76% this week to 14541.38


--Up for eight consecutive weeks

--Up 2427.02 points or 20.03% over the last eight weeks

--Largest eight week percentage gain since the week ending July 10, 2020

--Longest winning streak since the week ending May 18, 2018 when the market rose for eight straight weeks

--Today it is up 1.82 points or 0.01%

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 161.45 points or 1.12% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point gain since Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022

--Largest four day percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Up 13 of the past 16 trading days

--Off 10.63% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, June 7, 2022

--Off 10.63% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 21.43% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 4.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.63% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 21.43% from its 2022 closing low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 9.72%

--Year-to-date it is down 1343.48 points or 8.46%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-22 1238ET

Rankings
RWE AG 42.345 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.77%
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA 25.69 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.26%
MTU AERO ENGINES AG 199.525 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.15%
SIEMENS AG 132 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.79%
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG 52.99 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.78%
VONOVIA SE 24.32 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.69%
PUMA SE 50.035 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.16%
COVESTRO AG 37.37 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.97%
ADIDAS AG 123.83 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.23%
ZALANDO SE 29.235 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.52%