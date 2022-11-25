DAX Ends the Week 0.76% Higher at 14541.38 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 109.52 points or 0.76% this week to 14541.38

--Up for eight consecutive weeks

--Up 2427.02 points or 20.03% over the last eight weeks

--Largest eight week percentage gain since the week ending July 10, 2020

--Longest winning streak since the week ending May 18, 2018 when the market rose for eight straight weeks

--Today it is up 1.82 points or 0.01%

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 161.45 points or 1.12% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point gain since Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022

--Largest four day percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Up 13 of the past 16 trading days

--Off 10.63% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, June 7, 2022

--Off 10.63% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 21.43% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 4.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.63% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 21.43% from its 2022 closing low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 9.72%

--Year-to-date it is down 1343.48 points or 8.46%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-22 1238ET