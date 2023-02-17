Advanced search
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:55:00 2023-02-17 am EST
15482.00 PTS   -0.33%
After hours
+0.00%
15482.66 PTS
DAX Ends the Week 1.14% Higher at 15482.00 -- Data Talk

02/17/2023 | 12:37pm EST
The DAX is up 174.02 points or 1.14% this week to 15482.00


--Up five of the past seven weeks

--Today it is down 51.64 points or 0.33%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 4.85% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Off 0.33% from its 52-week high of 15533.64 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 29.28% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 2.92% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.33% from its 2023 closing high of 15533.64 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 10.04% from its 2023 closing low of 14069.26 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.34%

--Year-to-date it is up 1558.41 points or 11.19%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-23 1236ET

