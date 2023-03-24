Advanced search
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  12:55:00 2023-03-24 pm EDT
14957.23 PTS   -1.66%
After hours
+0.23%
14991.82 PTS
01:39pDAX Ends the Week 1.28% Higher at 14957.23 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:24pWorries Over European Banking Crisis Pressure European Stocks, Most Markets Close in Red Friday
MT
01:09pGerman Shares Close Friday in Red amid Banking, Manufacturing Industry Woes
MT
DAX Ends the Week 1.28% Higher at 14957.23 -- Data Talk

03/24/2023 | 01:39pm EDT
The DAX is up 189.03 points or 1.28% this week to 14957.23


--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 3, 2023

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Today it is down 253.16 points or 1.66%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 258.96 points or 1.70% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, March 16, 2023

--Off 8.08% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 4.45% from its 52-week high of 15653.58 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 24.90% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 4.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.45% from its 2023 closing high of 15653.58 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 6.31% from its 2023 closing low of 14069.26 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 2.65%

--Year-to-date it is up 1033.64 points or 7.42%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-23 1338ET

01:39pDAX Ends the Week 1.28% Higher at 14957.23 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:24pWorries Over European Banking Crisis Pressure European Stocks, Most Markets Close in Re..
MT
01:09pGerman Shares Close Friday in Red amid Banking, Manufacturing Industry Woes
MT
01:02pBanking fears rock equities again
AN
01:00pMib black jersey of Europe; Iveco worst on Mib
AN
08:58aDeutsche Bank Adds to Banking-Sector Woes, Pressuring US Equity Futures
MT
08:08aStocks in the red amid fresh banking slump
AN
08:01aDeutsche Bank's Stock Fall Undercuts European Bourses Midday
MT
07:38aBanks under heavy pressure - Germans at low since October
DP
07:30aGerman Shares Plunge as Banking Slump Overshadows Upbeat Private Sector Data
MT
01:28pDeutsche Bank to Redeem its $1.5 Billion Fixed-to-Fixed Notes Due 2028 on May 24
MT
01:15pS&P 500, Dow Recover After Scholz's Assurance on Deutsche Bank Helps Calm Jitters
MT
01:02pBanking fears rock equities again
AN
12:56pHow the 2023 banking crisis unfolded
RE
12:28pScholz's Assurance About Deutsche Bank Helps Calm Nerves as Benchmark Stock Indexes Par..
MT
11:56aCorona-Warnapp to go into 'sleep mode' in early June
DP
11:55aBayer to Shift Drug Research Focus Away from Women's Health
MT
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Rankings
MERCK KGAA 168.925 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.41%
HANNOVER RE 172.025 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.13%
SARTORIUS AG 390.8 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.85%
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA 69.33 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.74%
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG 179.325 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.60%
SIEMENS ENERGY AG 18.658 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.90%
VONOVIA SE 16.745 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.37%
COMMERZBANK AG 8.97 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.47%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG 34.268 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.52%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 8.711 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.69%
