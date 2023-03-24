DAX Ends the Week 1.28% Higher at 14957.23 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 189.03 points or 1.28% this week to 14957.23

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 3, 2023

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Today it is down 253.16 points or 1.66%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 258.96 points or 1.70% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, March 16, 2023

--Off 8.08% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 4.45% from its 52-week high of 15653.58 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 24.90% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 4.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.45% from its 2023 closing high of 15653.58 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 6.31% from its 2023 closing low of 14069.26 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 2.65%

--Year-to-date it is up 1033.64 points or 7.42%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

