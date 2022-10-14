DAX Ends the Week 1.34% Higher at 12437.81 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 164.81 points or 1.34% this week to 12437.81

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Aug. 12, 2022

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 323.45 points or 2.67% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending July 29, 2022

--Today it is up 82.23 points or 0.67%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 265.55 points or 2.18% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

--Off 23.56% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

--Off 23.56% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.86% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 20.21% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 23.56% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.86% from its 2022 closing low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.67%

--Year-to-date it is down 3447.05 points or 21.70%

