DAX Ends the Week 1.34% Higher at 15807.50 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 209.61 points or 1.34% this week to 15807.50

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 78.04 points or 0.50%

--Largest one day point gain since Friday, March 31, 2023

--Largest one day percentage gain since Thursday, April 6, 2023

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 287.33 points or 1.85% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, April 4, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Friday, March 31, 2023, when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up 11 of the past 13 trading days

--Off 2.85% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

--Up 32.00% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 11.60% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 12.35% from its 2023 closing low of 14069.26 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.14%

--Year-to-date it is up 1883.91 points or 13.53%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-23 1252ET