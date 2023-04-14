Advanced search
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  16:55:00 14/04/2023 BST
15807.50 PTS   +0.50%
After hours
-0.21%
15774.45 PTS
06:23pCyber attack on Rheinmetall armaments group
DP
06:06pGermany's Slowing Wholesale Price Growth Helps DAX Extend Winning Streak
MT
05:53pDAX Ends the Week 1.34% Higher at 15807.50 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

DAX Ends the Week 1.34% Higher at 15807.50 -- Data Talk

04/14/2023 | 05:53pm BST
The DAX is up 209.61 points or 1.34% this week to 15807.50


--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 78.04 points or 0.50%

--Largest one day point gain since Friday, March 31, 2023

--Largest one day percentage gain since Thursday, April 6, 2023

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 287.33 points or 1.85% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, April 4, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Friday, March 31, 2023, when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up 11 of the past 13 trading days

--Off 2.85% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

--Up 32.00% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 11.60% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 12.35% from its 2023 closing low of 14069.26 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.14%

--Year-to-date it is up 1883.91 points or 13.53%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-23 1252ET

News of the index components DAX
05:01pBrightline to implement inventory and reservation system
AQ
03:27pPresentation of the Winner's Car for the BMW Open by American Express, the fully-electr..
AQ
01:07pUniversity Of Exeter : Study reveals how pollinators cope with plant toxins
AQ
12:51pWDH/ShARES IN FOCUS: Banking stocks in demand - JPMorgan and Wells F..
DP
12:46pVolkswagen : is committed to more sustainable leather sourcing...
PU
12:23pDd : Infineon Technologies AG: Dr. Rutger Wijburg, Sale of shares as part of the Infineon-..
EQ
12:21pDd : Infineon Technologies AG: Dr. Rutger Wijburg, Transfer of shares as part of the Infin..
EQ
More news
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Rankings
COMMERZBANK AG 10.285 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.88%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 9.937 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.39%
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA 42.43 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.79%
VONOVIA SE 19.105 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.96%
CONTINENTAL AG 67.94 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.66%
E.ON SE 11.74 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.05%
RWE AG 40.24 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.32%
MTU AERO ENGINES AG 228.7 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.38%
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG 53.42 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.40%
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG 180.475 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.62%
Heatmap : ETF components DWS
