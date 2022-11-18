Advanced search
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:55 2022-11-18 am EST
14431.86 PTS   +1.16%
After hours
-0.09%
14418.26 PTS
12:05pUK Retail, Swiss Production Surprises Help European Bourses Bounce Back Friday
MT
06:43aUK Economic Reports, New York Futures Push European Stocks Higher Midday
MT
04:10aLONDON MARKET OPEN: FTSE 100 looks to end week on high note
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

DAX Ends the Week 1.46% Higher at 14431.86 -- Data Talk

11/18/2022 | 12:47pm EST
The DAX is up 207.00 points or 1.46% this week to 14431.86


--Up for seven consecutive weeks

--Up 2317.50 points or 19.13% over the last seven weeks

--Largest seven week percentage gain since the week ending July 3, 2020

--Longest winning streak since the week ending April 16, 2021 when the market rose for seven straight weeks

--Today it is up 165.48 points or 1.16%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 197.83 points or 1.39% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Up nine of the past 11 trading days

--Off 11.31% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Off 11.31% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 20.51% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 10.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.31% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 20.51% from its 2022 closing low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 8.89%

--Year-to-date it is down 1453.00 points or 9.15%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-18-22 1246ET

All news about DAX
11/17DAX Ends 0.23% Higher at 14266.38 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/17Eurozone Inflation, UK's Autumn Budget Drag Equities Mostly Lower at Closing
MT
11/17Asian Equities Slide, UK Budget Bump European Bourses Into Red Midday
MT
11/17European Midday Briefing: All Eyes on U.K. Budget; Siemens Help..
DJ
11/17Miners drag Europe's STOXX 600 lower; German shares rise after Siemens' profit beat
RE
11/17German shares lead Europe higher after Siemens' profit beat
RE
11/17Chip stocks hammered in Asia, dollar firms on hawkish Fed
RE
News of the index components DAX
12:30pCms : Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
12:03pAgreement reached on next steps of FCAS fighter jet development -German defence min
RE
11:39aAerospace suppliers flag cash flow warning as jet production hits turbulence
RE
11:15aJ.D. Power Announces 2023 U.S. ALG Residual Value Awards
AQ
11:15aInfineon's new family of 2 x 37 W audio amplifiers features second generation of MERUS ..
AQ
11:13aVarian Announces First Participant Treated in GENESIS II Clinical Trial of Genicular Ar..
AQ
11:11aJoanna Buttler Appointed Head of Global Autonomous Technology Group Daimler Truck AG
AQ
Chart DAX
DAX Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG 62.055 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.05%
MTU AERO ENGINES AG 193.025 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.03%
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA 24.38 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.65%
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG 51.65 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.60%
E.ON SE 9.091 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.35%
MERCK KGAA 176.375 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.01%
QIAGEN N.V. 47.855 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.05%
PUMA SE 51.57 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.14%
SAP SE 104.85 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.63%
ZALANDO SE 29.945 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.43%