DAX Ends the Week 1.46% Higher at 14431.86 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 207.00 points or 1.46% this week to 14431.86

--Up for seven consecutive weeks

--Up 2317.50 points or 19.13% over the last seven weeks

--Largest seven week percentage gain since the week ending July 3, 2020

--Longest winning streak since the week ending April 16, 2021 when the market rose for seven straight weeks

--Today it is up 165.48 points or 1.16%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 197.83 points or 1.39% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Up nine of the past 11 trading days

--Off 11.31% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Off 11.31% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 20.51% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 10.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.31% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 20.51% from its 2022 closing low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 8.89%

--Year-to-date it is down 1453.00 points or 9.15%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-18-22 1246ET