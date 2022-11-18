DAX Ends the Week 1.46% Higher at 14431.86 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 207.00 points or 1.46% this week to 14431.86
--Up for seven consecutive weeks
--Up 2317.50 points or 19.13% over the last seven weeks
--Largest seven week percentage gain since the week ending July 3, 2020
--Longest winning streak since the week ending April 16, 2021 when the market rose for seven straight weeks
--Today it is up 165.48 points or 1.16%
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 197.83 points or 1.39% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022
--Up nine of the past 11 trading days
--Off 11.31% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Highest closing value since Wednesday, June 8, 2022
--Off 11.31% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 20.51% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Down 10.69% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 11.31% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 20.51% from its 2022 closing low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 8.89%
--Year-to-date it is down 1453.00 points or 9.15%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-18-22 1246ET