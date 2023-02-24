DAX Ends the Week 1.76% Lower at 15209.74 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 272.26 points or 1.76% this week to 15209.74

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 16, 2022

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 265.95 points or 1.72%

--Largest one day point decline since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 6.53% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

--Off 2.09% from its 52-week high of 15533.64 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 27.01% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 4.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.09% from its 2023 closing high of 15533.64 hit Thursday, Feb 16, 2023

--Up 8.11% from its 2023 closing low of 14069.26 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 0.54%

--Year-to-date it is up 1286.15 points or 9.24%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-23 1237ET