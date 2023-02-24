Advanced search
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:55:00 2023-02-24 am EST
15209.74 PTS   -1.72%
After hours
-0.01%
15208.31 PTS
12:17pBleak Economic Data, Outlook Push German Stocks Deep in Red
MT
12:05pEuropean Bourses Sink Amid German Economy Contraction, Ukraine War Anniversary
MT
11:58aRising U.S. inflation sends markets down
AN
DAX Ends the Week 1.76% Lower at 15209.74 -- Data Talk

02/24/2023 | 12:38pm EST
The DAX is down 272.26 points or 1.76% this week to 15209.74


--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 16, 2022

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 265.95 points or 1.72%

--Largest one day point decline since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 6.53% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

--Off 2.09% from its 52-week high of 15533.64 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 27.01% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 4.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.09% from its 2023 closing high of 15533.64 hit Thursday, Feb 16, 2023

--Up 8.11% from its 2023 closing low of 14069.26 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 0.54%

--Year-to-date it is up 1286.15 points or 9.24%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-23 1237ET

12:17pBleak Economic Data, Outlook Push German Stocks Deep in Red
MT
12:05pEuropean Bourses Sink Amid German Economy Contraction, Ukraine War Anniversary
MT
11:58aRising U.S. inflation sends markets down
AN
11:54aStocks fall after key US inflation gauge picks up
AN
08:53aPCE Inflation Accelerates in January, Pressuring US Equity Futures
MT
08:42aDeutsche Post Board warns of consequences of Verdi strike vote
DP
07:36aBASF cuts 2,600 jobs worldwide - Decline in earnings expected
DP
07:03aEarnings Season Results Lead to Mixed European Bourses Midday
MT
07:02aStocks upbeat ahead of US inflation data
AN
06:32aGerman Shares Blink Red as Recession Alarm Bells Ring Anew
MT
12:11pFed's rate hikes likely to cause a recession, research says
AQ
11:53aMercedes, McLaren admit difficulties on Day 2 of F1 testing
AQ
11:41aMoody's Lifts Mercedes-Benz Group Ratings on Improved Margins
MT
11:04aBaader Bank leaves BASF at 'Reduce' - Target 53 euros
DP
10:40aWDH: Tone between Adler Group and some bondholders gets sharper
DP
10:27aBASF SE : Gets a Sell rating from Baader Bank
MD
10:25aU.S. retailer Foot Locker in talks with Metro Brands for India entry - report
RE
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Rankings
LINDE PLC 343.71 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.56%
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG 165.175 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.96%
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA 26.365 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.40%
HANNOVER RE 182.625 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.15%
MUNICH RE 319 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.13%
SIEMENS AG 141.72 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.92%
ZALANDO SE 37.855 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.01%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG 33.723 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.14%
VONOVIA SE 24.02 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.15%
BASF SE 48.26 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.49%
