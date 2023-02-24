DAX Ends the Week 1.76% Lower at 15209.74 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 272.26 points or 1.76% this week to 15209.74
--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 16, 2022
--Down two of the past three weeks
--Today it is down 265.95 points or 1.72%
--Largest one day point decline since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022
--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023
--Snaps a two trading day winning streak
--Down four of the past six trading days
--Off 6.53% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023
--Off 2.09% from its 52-week high of 15533.64 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023
--Up 27.01% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Rose 4.41% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 2.09% from its 2023 closing high of 15533.64 hit Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
--Up 8.11% from its 2023 closing low of 14069.26 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023
--Month-to-date it is up 0.54%
--Year-to-date it is up 1286.15 points or 9.24%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
