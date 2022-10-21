DAX Ends the Week 2.36% Higher at 12730.90 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 293.09 points or 2.36% this week to 12730.90
--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending July 22, 2022
--Up for three consecutive weeks
--Up 616.54 points or 5.09% over the last three weeks
--Largest three week point and percentage gain since the week ending Aug. 5, 2022
--Today it is down 36.51 points or 0.29%
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
--Down two of the past three trading days
--Off 21.76% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Off 21.76% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 6.31% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Down 18.09% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 21.76% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 6.31% from its 2022 closing low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 5.09%
--Year-to-date it is down 3153.96 points or 19.86%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
