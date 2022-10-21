Advanced search
  Homepage
  Indexes
  Germany
  Xetra
  DAX
  News
  Summary
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:55 2022-10-21 am EDT
12730.90 PTS   -0.29%
After hours
+0.58%
12804.33 PTS
12:17pEuropean Stocks Close Lower While FTSE 100 Edges Up Friday
MT
07:48aEuropean Bourses Sag Midday, UK Reports Slipping Retail Sales
MT
03:50aLONDON MARKET OPEN: Stocks open lower as retail sales disappoint
AI
DAX Ends the Week 2.36% Higher at 12730.90 -- Data Talk

10/21/2022 | 12:41pm EDT
The DAX is up 293.09 points or 2.36% this week to 12730.90


--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending July 22, 2022

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 616.54 points or 5.09% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point and percentage gain since the week ending Aug. 5, 2022

--Today it is down 36.51 points or 0.29%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 21.76% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 21.76% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.31% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 18.09% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.76% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.31% from its 2022 closing low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 5.09%

--Year-to-date it is down 3153.96 points or 19.86%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-21-22 1240ET

All news about DAX
10/20European Stocks Close in the Green; UK PM Liz Truss Quits
MT
10/20DAX Ends 0.20% Higher at 12767.41 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/20European Bourses Choppy Midday After German Producer Price Report
MT
10/20Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery’s January-September Profit Rises 24%, Revenue Gro..
MT
10/20LONDON MARKET OPEN: Stocks slide as Truss government at breaking poin..
AI
10/19DAX Ends 0.19% Lower at 12741.41 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/19European Bourses Snap Winning Streak as Double-digit UK Inflation Growth Surprises
MT
More news
News of the index components DAX
11:56aSpain frontloads subsidies for electric car projects as VW appears in doubt
RE
11:25aMUNICH RE : Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
11:00aAirbus : to join Amazon Air fleet with ten A330-300P2F converted freighters
PU
09:59aAir Amazon Leases 10 Freighters By Airbus for Prime Deliveries
MT
09:32aADIDAS : DZ Bank sticks Neutral
MD
09:32aMunich Re Maintains FY22 Profit Guidance Amid Higher Q3 Profit Expectation
MT
09:07aInfineon delivers next-generation CIRRENT SaaS offering to optimize product development..
AQ
More news
Chart DAX
Duration : Period :
DAX Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Rankings
MUNICH RE 258.3 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.49%
HANNOVER RÜCK SE 158.875 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.80%
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG 160.4 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.04%
LINDE PLC 286.44 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.49%
SAP SE 91.125 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.44%
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA 62.41 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.96%
VONOVIA SE 20.835 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.23%
ZALANDO SE 22.825 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.62%
PUMA SE 44.005 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.97%
ADIDAS AG 104.17 Real-time Estimate Quote.-9.26%