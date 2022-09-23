DAX Ends the Week 3.59% Lower at 12284.19 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 457.07 points or 3.59% this week to 12284.19

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Aug. 26, 2022

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 804.02 points or 6.14% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point decline since the week ending Aug. 26, 2022

--Largest two week percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Down four of the past six weeks

--Today it is down 247.44 points or 1.97%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 5, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 482.96 points or 3.78% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, June 13, 2022

--Down seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 24.51% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 24.51% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Down 20.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 24.51% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.29%

--Year-to-date it is down 3600.67 points or 22.67%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-23-22 1247ET