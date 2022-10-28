Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. DAX
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:55 2022-10-28 am EDT
13243.33 PTS   +0.24%
After hours
+0.54%
13314.64 PTS
12:35pEuropean Markets End Friday Trading Mostly Higher; German Inflation Tops Estimates
MT
07:34aEuropean Bourses Track Lower Midday on Earnings, ECB Rate Boost
MT
10/27DAX Ends 0.12% Higher at 13211.23 -- Data Talk
DJ
DAX Ends the Week 4.03% Higher at 13243.33 -- Data Talk

10/28/2022 | 12:57pm EDT
The DAX is up 512.43 points or 4.03% this week to 13243.33


--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 18, 2022

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up 1128.97 points or 9.32% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 1, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Aug. 12, 2022 when the market rose for four straight weeks

--Today it is up 32.10 points or 0.24%

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 512.43 points or 4.03% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up 10 of the past 12 trading days

--Off 18.61% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Off 18.61% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 10.59% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 15.59% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.61% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 10.59% from its 2022 closing low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 9.32%

--Year-to-date it is down 2641.53 points or 16.63%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-22 1256ET

MTU AERO ENGINES AG 184.425 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.17%
AIRBUS SE 110 Real-time Quote.3.66%
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 19.284 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.30%
LINDE PLC 301.27 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.73%
BAYER AG 52.8 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.38%
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA 22.185 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.08%
ZALANDO SE 24.335 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.39%
VONOVIA SE 22.015 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.82%
HELLOFRESH SE 20.3 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.58%
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA 26.41 Real-time Estimate Quote.-8.36%