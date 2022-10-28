DAX Ends the Week 4.03% Higher at 13243.33 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 512.43 points or 4.03% this week to 13243.33

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 18, 2022

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up 1128.97 points or 9.32% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 1, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Aug. 12, 2022 when the market rose for four straight weeks

--Today it is up 32.10 points or 0.24%

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 512.43 points or 4.03% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up 10 of the past 12 trading days

--Off 18.61% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Off 18.61% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 10.59% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 15.59% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.61% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 10.59% from its 2022 closing low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 9.32%

--Year-to-date it is down 2641.53 points or 16.63%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-22 1256ET