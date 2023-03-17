Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. DAX
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  12:55:00 2023-03-17 pm EDT
14768.20 PTS   -1.33%
After hours
+0.18%
14794.27 PTS
01:36pBanking Sector Turmoil, Eurozone Core Inflation Push German Stocks Lower
MT
01:36pDAX Ends the Week 4.28% Lower at 14768.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:30pCorrection: European Markets Finish Lower as Bank Stocks Continue to Weigh
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

DAX Ends the Week 4.28% Lower at 14768.20 -- Data Talk

03/17/2023 | 01:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The DAX is down 659.77 points or 4.28% this week to 14768.20


--Largest one week point decline since the week ending June 10, 2022

--Largest one week percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 810.19 points or 5.20% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point decline since the week ending Aug. 26, 2022

--Largest two week percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 23, 2022

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 198.90 points or 1.33%

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 9.24% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the seventh lowest this year

--Off 5.66% from its 52-week high of 15653.58 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 23.32% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 2.46% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.66% from its 2023 closing high of 15653.58 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 4.97% from its 2023 closing low of 14069.26 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 3.89%

--Year-to-date it is up 844.61 points or 6.07%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-23 1335ET

All news about DAX
01:36pBanking Sector Turmoil, Eurozone Core Inflation Push German Stocks Lower
MT
01:36pDAX Ends the Week 4.28% Lower at 14768.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:30pCorrection: European Markets Finish Lower as Bank Stocks Continue to Weigh
MT
01:13pEuropean Markets Finish Lower as Bank Stocks Continue to Weigh
MT
01:00pStocks unable to shake off banking sector worries
AN
12:56pEuropeans down; on the Mib, banks still suffer
AN
10:48aVonovia sinks to its lowest level since 2014
DP
09:06aTraders Weigh Easing Bank Jitters, Data Outlook as US Equity Futures Decline
MT
08:56aVonovia cuts dividend sharply - drop in profits expected in 2023
DP
08:08aBanking nerves return as Credit Suisse slides
AN
More news
News of the index components DAX
01:36pWolff accepts 'reality' that Mercedes F1 car is off the pace
AQ
01:02pLindner criticizes French position on combustion car ban
DP
11:53aDd : Zalando SE: Robert Gentz, Conclusion of a discretionary sell order for 77,700 call op..
EQ
11:53aDd : Zalando SE: Robert Gentz, Conclusion of a discretionary sell order for 17,300 call op..
EQ
11:53aDd : Zalando SE: Robert Gentz, Conclusion of a discretionary sell order for 16,700 call op..
EQ
11:53aDd : Zalando SE: Robert Gentz, Conclusion of a discretionary sell order for 171,000 call o..
EQ
11:52aDd : Zalando SE: Robert Gentz, Conclusion of a discretionary sell order for 9,700 call opt..
EQ
More news
Chart DAX
Duration : Period :
DAX Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Rankings
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG 34.443 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.59%
COVESTRO AG 36.855 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.45%
DEUTSCHE POST AG 40.543 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.94%
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG 50.89 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.89%
BAYER AG 55.86 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.16%
E.ON SE 10.578 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.46%
CONTINENTAL AG 64.54 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.57%
MUNICH RE 300.85 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.70%
COMMERZBANK AG 9.17 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.66%
SIEMENS ENERGY AG 18.278 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.58%
Heatmap : ETF components DWS