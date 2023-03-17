DAX Ends the Week 4.28% Lower at 14768.20 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 659.77 points or 4.28% this week to 14768.20

--Largest one week point decline since the week ending June 10, 2022

--Largest one week percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 810.19 points or 5.20% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point decline since the week ending Aug. 26, 2022

--Largest two week percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 23, 2022

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 198.90 points or 1.33%

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 9.24% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the seventh lowest this year

--Off 5.66% from its 52-week high of 15653.58 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 23.32% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 2.46% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.66% from its 2023 closing high of 15653.58 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 4.97% from its 2023 closing low of 14069.26 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 3.89%

--Year-to-date it is up 844.61 points or 6.07%

