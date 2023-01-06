Advanced search
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:55 2023-01-06 am EST
14610.02 PTS   +1.20%
After hours
+0.09%
14623.36 PTS
DAX Ends the Week 4.93% Higher at 14610.02 -- Data Talk
DJ
European Markets Close Week Higher as December Inflation Rate Falls Sharply
MT
Upbeat Inflation, Retail Data Push German Shares Higher
MT
DAX Ends the Week 4.93% Higher at 14610.02 -- Data Talk

01/06/2023 | 12:50pm EST
The DAX is up 686.43 points or 4.93% this week to 14610.02


--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 11, 2022

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 173.71 points or 1.20%

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 10.21% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, June 6, 2022

--Off 8.87% from its 52-week high of 16031.59 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 22.00% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 8.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 3.84% from its 2023 closing low of 14069.26 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 686.43 points or 4.93%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-23 1249ET

12:50pDAX Ends the Week 4.93% Higher at 14610.02 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:47pEuropean Markets Close Week Higher as December Inflation Rate Falls Sharply
MT
12:45pUpbeat Inflation, Retail Data Push German Shares Higher
MT
12:10pStocks climb after "goldilocks" US data
AN
12:04pEuropeans in the green, Saipem bullish on the Mib.
AN
09:28aRheinmetall rises thanks to Marder delivery - figures barely move
DP
09:04aDecember Jobs Report Showing Easing Wage Pressures Lift US Equity Futures
MT
07:02aStocks mixed as eyes cautiously turn to US data
AN
06:43aUS Jobs Outlook Tempers European Bourses Midday
MT
06:42aDAX Bounces Back As Eurozone Inflation Falls To Four-month Low, German Retail Sales Reb..
MT
News of the index components DAX
11:24aDd : Siemens Energy AG: Tim Oliver Holt, buy
EQ
10:57aClimate activists from Lützerath take complaint to NRW-OVG
DP
10:57aMedical devices: EU Commission wants new deadlines to combat bottlenecks
DP
10:41aStart of postal collective bargaining talks: positi..
DP
10:21aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Receives a Sell rating from Jefferie..
MD
10:08aAuthorities suspect about 30 violent activists in Lützerath
DP
08:57a'The new hotspot of the climate movement': Lützerat..
DP
DAX Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
SIEMENS ENERGY AG 18.305 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.39%
LINDE PLC 314.43 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.93%
CONTINENTAL AG 63.72 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.64%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG 30.463 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.43%
ZALANDO SE 39.145 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.94%
DEUTSCHE POST AG 36.905 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.14%
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG 47.185 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.47%
QIAGEN N.V. 49.555 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.87%
SARTORIUS AG 362.4 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.89%
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA 64.9 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.84%
