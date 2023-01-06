DAX Ends the Week 4.93% Higher at 14610.02 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 686.43 points or 4.93% this week to 14610.02
--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 11, 2022
--Up two of the past three weeks
--Today it is up 173.71 points or 1.20%
--Up four of the past five trading days
--Off 10.21% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Highest closing value since Monday, June 6, 2022
--Off 8.87% from its 52-week high of 16031.59 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022
--Up 22.00% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Down 8.39% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 3.84% from its 2023 closing low of 14069.26 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023
--Year-to-date it is up 686.43 points or 4.93%
