    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:55 2022-11-11 am EST
14224.86 PTS   +0.56%
After hours
+0.38%
14279.08 PTS
06:44aEuropean Bourses Edge Higher Midday In Global Equities Rally
MT
11/10LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures firm as grain markets pressured on profit-taking
RE
11/10Chicago grain, soybean futures slide on profit taking, slumping dollar
RE
DAX Ends the Week 5.68% Higher at 14224.86 -- Data Talk

11/11/2022 | 12:44pm EST
The DAX is up 765.01 points or 5.68% this week to 14224.86


--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 18, 2022

--Up for six consecutive weeks

--Up 2110.50 points or 17.42% over the last six weeks

--Largest six week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 5, 2020

--Longest winning streak since the week ending June 11, 2021 when the market rose for six straight weeks

--Today it is up 78.77 points or 0.56%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 558.54 points or 4.09% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point gain since Thursday, March 10, 2022

--Largest two day percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 12.58% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Off 12.58% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 18.78% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 11.61% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.58% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 18.78% from its 2022 closing low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 7.33%

--Year-to-date it is down 1660.00 points or 10.45%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-22 1243ET

11/10Cooling US Inflation Boosts European Shares; Stoxx 600 Close Nearly 3% in the Green
MT
10:00aDAIMLER TRUCK : DZ Bank gives a Neutral rating
MD
09:51aGulf Air signs an exclusive MOU with MTU Maintenance for its A321ceo fleet's V2500 Engi..
AQ
09:12aBayer : receives positive CHMP opinion for Eylea™ in the EU for treatment of preterm..
PU
09:08aBayer Receives EMA Panel's Positive Opinion on Label Extension for Eylea
MT
08:48aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Jefferies gives a Sell rating
MD
08:34aVW South Africa looks to Asia, Latam as Europe shifts to EVs
RE
08:32aQatar Airways Claims Airbus Influenced EU Regulator in Court Arguments
MT
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
ZALANDO SE 33.15 Real-time Estimate Quote.12.56%
PUMA SE 51.86 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.24%
ADIDAS AG 135.84 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.13%
COVESTRO AG 37.425 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.04%
SARTORIUS AG 419.1 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.67%
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA 23.7 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.41%
RWE AG 39.89 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.75%
BAYER AG 50.335 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.09%
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 18.919 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.52%
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT 97.93 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.61%