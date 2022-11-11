DAX Ends the Week 5.68% Higher at 14224.86 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 765.01 points or 5.68% this week to 14224.86

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 18, 2022

--Up for six consecutive weeks

--Up 2110.50 points or 17.42% over the last six weeks

--Largest six week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 5, 2020

--Longest winning streak since the week ending June 11, 2021 when the market rose for six straight weeks

--Today it is up 78.77 points or 0.56%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 558.54 points or 4.09% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point gain since Thursday, March 10, 2022

--Largest two day percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 12.58% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Off 12.58% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 18.78% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 11.61% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.58% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 18.78% from its 2022 closing low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 7.33%

--Year-to-date it is down 1660.00 points or 10.45%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-22 1243ET