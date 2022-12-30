DAX Ends the Year 12.35% Lower at 13923.59 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 1961.27 points or 12.35% this year to 13923.59

--Largest one year point and percentage decline since year end 2018

--Snaps a three year winning streak

--This quarter it is up 1809.23 points or 14.93%

--Largest one quarter point and percentage gain since the 2nd Qtr 2020

--Snaps a three quarter losing streak

--This month it is down 473.45 points or 3.29%

--Largest one month point and percentage decline since Sept. 2022

--Snaps a two month winning streak

--This week it is down 17.34 points or 0.12%

--Down four of the past five weeks

--Today it is down 148.13 points or 1.05%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 14.43% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022

--Off 14.43% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 16.27% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 12.35% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.43% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Up 16.27% from its 2022 closing low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept 29, 2022

