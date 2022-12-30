Advanced search
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  08:25 2022-12-30 am EST
13923.59 PTS   -1.05%
After hours
-0.50%
13853.50 PTS
01:22pEuropean Bourses Close Final Trading Day in 2022 in the Red
MT
12:40pDAX Ends the Year 12.35% Lower at 13923.59 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:05pGerman Stock Market Closes 2022's Final Trading Session Lower
MT
DAX Ends the Year 12.35% Lower at 13923.59 -- Data Talk

12/30/2022 | 12:40pm EST
The DAX is down 1961.27 points or 12.35% this year to 13923.59


--Largest one year point and percentage decline since year end 2018

--Snaps a three year winning streak

--This quarter it is up 1809.23 points or 14.93%

--Largest one quarter point and percentage gain since the 2nd Qtr 2020

--Snaps a three quarter losing streak

--This month it is down 473.45 points or 3.29%

--Largest one month point and percentage decline since Sept. 2022

--Snaps a two month winning streak

--This week it is down 17.34 points or 0.12%

--Down four of the past five weeks

--Today it is down 148.13 points or 1.05%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 14.43% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022

--Off 14.43% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 16.27% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 12.35% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.43% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Up 16.27% from its 2022 closing low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept 29, 2022


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-22 1239ET

News of the index components DAX
03:09aRWE CEO: German energy prices to remain high despite state intervention
RE
12/29Dd : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Markus Krebber, buy
EQ
12/29Protecting The Rainforest With Moder : Infineon Technologies and Rainforest Connection use..
PU
12/28Buyer of Siemens' leasing arm in Russia in search of new deals as Western firms leave
AQ
12/28Trending: RWE in LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement With Sempra Subsidiary
DJ
12/28Siemens provides extensive aid for Ukraine
AQ
12/28Jean Claude Blanc to become INEOS Sport CEO
AQ
More news
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA 30.62 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.99%
PUMA SE 56.76 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.35%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 116.28 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.12%
CONTINENTAL AG 56.22 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.58%
LINDE PLC 323.955 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.76%
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 18.686 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.09%
VONOVIA SE 21.95 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.10%
ZALANDO SE 33.3 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.75%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares