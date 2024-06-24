FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - After stabilizing in the previous week, the DAX is not expected to change much on Monday. The broker IG estimated the leading German index at 18,162 points, barely changed, just two and a half hours before the start of Xetra trading. Last week, the Dax had risen by 0.9 percent, thus breaking away from the 100-day moving average. There is now a lack of fresh impetus, as little happened on Wall Street on Friday.

In their latest report, JPMorgan's equity market strategists are preparing investors for an approaching opportunity to enter Eurozone equities. However, Mislav Matejka's experts are still reluctant to give the region an "overweight" rating compared to the USA. Although the risks in France are "not a game changer", they could still cause a setback in the wake of the new elections. Matejka once again emphasizes his scepticism for the banking sector./ag/zb