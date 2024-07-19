FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - At the end of a weak week so far, little is likely to happen in the DAX on Friday. Broker IG estimated the leading German index at 18,348 points in the morning, a few points lower, around two and a half hours before the Xetra start. With a weekly drop of a good two percent, the Dax has fallen back into its trading range from June, after attempting to break out of the chart upwards a week ago.

On Wall Street, technology stocks in particular remain in correction mode. The day before, however, the Dow Jones Industrial also fell sharply after temporarily continuing its record chase. Over the week, however, it is still up 1.7 percent, while the Nasdaq 100 has lost over 3 percent. It has already fallen almost 5 percent from its high in the previous week./ag/stk