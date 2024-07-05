FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - At the end of a rather strong week, there seems to be little movement in the DAX on Friday. About two and a half hours before the Xetra start, the broker IG estimated the leading German index a few points lower at 18,442 points.

So far this week, the Dax has gained more than one per cent and is now heading for a third week of stabilization. It has largely made up for the massive price correction in mid-June, except for around 100 points, and can even slowly look back towards the May record of 18,892 points.

There is a lack of impetus from Wall Street, as there was no trading on July 4 due to Independence Day. However, the US labor market report will be the highlight of the week this Friday. Following the interest rate turnaround in Europe, it will be checked for signals as to whether the US Federal Reserve can soon follow suit./ag/mis