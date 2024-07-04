FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - After the strong previous day, the DAX is likely to extend its gains somewhat on Thursday. Broker IG estimated the leading German index 0.2 percent higher at 18,408 points around two and a half hours before the Xetra start.

This would mean that it would once again test its 50-day average line, currently at 18,402 points. It has kept the DAX in a sideways movement in recent weeks and also caught the July high of 18,460 points.

On the US technology stock exchange Nasdaq, new record highs had been set the day before right at the start of the shortened trading session. After the end of European trading, however, the Nasdaq 100 and Nasdaq Composite closed at record highs.

There is no trading this Thursday due to the public holiday./ag/zb