FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - After a very weak previous week, the DAX is showing signs of a small gain on Monday. Broker IG estimated the leading German index to be 0.1 percent higher at 18,197 points around two and a half hours before the Xetra start in the morning. With a weekly drop of a good three percent, the Dax had fallen back into its June trading range. A renewed return to the 100-day average line, currently at 18,085, seems possible.

On Wall Street, the correction of the record rally continued on Friday. However, the reaction of the US stock market to the withdrawal of incumbent President Joe Biden from the presidential election campaign against Donald Trump will be exciting at the start of the week. After the assassination attempt on Trump a week ago, his chances recently seemed to have increased immensely. Now, however, the cards are being reshuffled.

At broker IG, the Dow Jones Industrial is currently up minimally with virtually no reaction after its weak finish to the week. IG sees the technology index Nasdaq 100 up 0.3 percent after its weekly loss of four percent. Bitcoin is holding fairly steady after rising sharply in the course of the previous week following the attack./ag/zb