FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The DAX should initially stabilize on Friday after its recent slide. Two hours before the start of Xetra trading, the broker IG estimated that the leading German index was up 0.26 percent at 18,314 points. However, this does not change the fact that it is heading for a weekly loss. As a result of the indication, this falls only slightly to 1.3 percent.

The slide of just under two percent and the lowest level since the beginning of May had further clouded the Dax chart on Thursday. The sideways channel of recent weeks was abandoned. "The Dax remains in difficult waters - both technically and psychologically," wrote chart expert Martin Utschneider from Finanzethos in the morning.

In addition to the political uncertainty in France and the discussion about a customs dispute with China, the US Federal Reserve's reluctance to cut interest rates is currently preventing investors from taking risks.

The focus this morning was on the Bank of Japan's interest rate decision. As expected, the key interest rate remains in its band between 0 and 0.1 percent. According to Commerzbank, it has been announced that bond purchases will be reduced. "However, this will not happen until after the next meeting on July 31 at the earliest," wrote Volkmar Baur from the Frankfurt-based bank./tih/mis