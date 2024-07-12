FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The German stock market is likely to move in the new week between increasing interest rate optimism and fears of a disappointing corporate reporting season. At the same time, things could be quieter due to the start of the vacation season.

Following the unexpectedly low US inflation data last Thursday, almost all experts believe that a first interest rate cut in the United States before the end of September has become more likely. "At its meeting on July 31, the Federal Reserve is unlikely to turn the interest rate screw yet. However, the way now seems clear for a turnaround in key interest rates at the September meeting," stated Uwe Streich, equity strategist at Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (LBBW).

However, a number of indicators give rise to fears that the US economy, which has been robust for a long time, is now weakening. Investors therefore feared that the quarterly reporting season that has now begun could disappoint companies. This could apply in particular to the megacaps from the tech sector, which recently drove the broad-based S&P 500 index to record highs, believes Streich.

Market participants are likely to assess whether the price gains of recent weeks and months in the tech sector can be justified by the results and business outlook, noted the experts at DZ Bank. Disappointments among the tech giants, which are accustomed to the hopes surrounding artificial intelligence, could be a driver of fluctuation in line with their high weighting for the overall index.

"On both sides of the Atlantic, the typical seasonal summer lull is now likely to be imminent," said Streich. "Its duration and extent depend not least on the prevailing mood on the markets: If sentiment is weak, investors often take falling prices as an opportunity to secure dwindling profits before prices fall even further. If, on the other hand, it is good, they often see dips as buying opportunities and quickly get back in".

According to Thorsten Weinelt, Head of Investment at Commerzbank, investors expect the companies represented in the S&P 500 to achieve average earnings growth of 7 percent in the second quarter, which corresponds to a very high benchmark. The large US technology companies are even expected to achieve earnings growth of more than 20 percent.

In the new week, Sartorius will kick off the reporting season among the DAX companies on Friday. In Europe, the agenda includes figures from Richemont, ASML, Burberry, Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Anglo American.

In the USA, Goldman Sachs < US38141G104, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Johnson & Johnson, Netflix and American Express, among others, will report on their latest business performance.

From an economic perspective, the main focus in the new week will be on China, where economic growth in the second quarter, industrial production and retail figures are due, among other things. The focus will also shift to German and US retail sales as well as data on the real estate sector there and industrial production in the United States.

On Wednesday evening, the US Federal Reserve will publish its economic report, known as the "Beige Book", followed by the meeting of the European Central Bank on Thursday. "After the first interest rate hike at the previous meeting, Lagarde & Co. are likely to leave key interest rates unchanged this time", expect the experts at LBBW./edh/la/he

--- By Eduard Holetic, dpa-AFX ---