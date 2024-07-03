The uncertain interest rate outlook is also causing restraint. In the evening, the US Federal Reserve will publish the minutes of its latest interest rate meeting. Investors are hoping that the transcripts of the internal discussions will provide clues as to the future course of monetary policy. Trading on Wall Street will be shortened on Thursday due to the public holiday.
Among German shares, investors could keep an eye on Deutz. Following a takeover in the USA, the engine manufacturer wants to raise around 70 million euros in fresh capital for further acquisitions. In addition, beverage bottling equipment manufacturer Krones is hosting a capital markets day.
Closing prices in Europe
Share indices and
-futures on Tuesday
Dax 18,164.06
Dax future 18,376.00
EuroStoxx50 4,906.33
EuroStoxx50 future 4,940.00
----------
Closing prices of the status Change in
US indices on Tuesday Percent
Dow Jones 39,331.85 +0.4%
Nasdaq 18,028.76 +0.8%
S&P 500 5,509.01 +0.6%
----------
Asian indices at 07:00 Change in
Wednesday Clock Percent
Nikkei 40,530.38 +1.1%
Shanghai 2,985.01 -0.4%
Hang Seng 17,978.52 +1.2%
