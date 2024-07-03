According to calculations by banks and brokers, the Dax will open with gains on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the leading German index had fallen 0.7 percent to 18,164 points. The slow progress made by the central banks in combating inflation had not been enough to encourage investors to buy shares.

The uncertain interest rate outlook is also causing restraint. In the evening, the US Federal Reserve will publish the minutes of its latest interest rate meeting. Investors are hoping that the transcripts of the internal discussions will provide clues as to the future course of monetary policy. Trading on Wall Street will be shortened on Thursday due to the public holiday.

Among German shares, investors could keep an eye on Deutz. Following a takeover in the USA, the engine manufacturer wants to raise around 70 million euros in fresh capital for further acquisitions. In addition, beverage bottling equipment manufacturer Krones is hosting a capital markets day.

Closing prices in Europe

Share indices and

-futures on Tuesday

Dax 18,164.06

Dax future 18,376.00

EuroStoxx50 4,906.33

EuroStoxx50 future 4,940.00

----------

Closing prices of the status Change in

US indices on Tuesday Percent

Dow Jones 39,331.85 +0.4%

Nasdaq 18,028.76 +0.8%

S&P 500 5,509.01 +0.6%

----------

Asian indices at 07:00 Change in

Wednesday Clock Percent

Nikkei 40,530.38 +1.1%

Shanghai 2,985.01 -0.4%

Hang Seng 17,978.52 +1.2%

