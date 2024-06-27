According to price trends on the futures markets, the DAX will start Thursday with losses.

On Wednesday, the leading index closed slightly down at 18,155.24 points. Nervousness about the upcoming elections in France put the brakes on the German stock market. On Wall Street, the indices ended trading slightly up. Traders held back in anticipation of inflation data, which could allow conclusions to be drawn about the timing of an interest rate turnaround by the US Federal Reserve.

The final data on the US gross domestic product in the first quarter should reveal the state of the US economy this afternoon. According to preliminary figures from the Department of Commerce, GDP rose by an annualized 1.3% from January to March. The economic engine thus cooled down significantly. At the end of 2023, there had still been annualized growth of 3.4%.

On the corporate side, the focus is shifting to Nike. The world's largest sporting goods manufacturer continues to fight against crumbling market share. Nike will present its business figures for 2023/24 on Thursday evening. According to analysts, sales are likely to have stagnated in the fourth quarter.

Closing prices in Europe

Stock indices and

-futures on Wednesday

Dax 18,155.24

Dax future 18,319.00

EuroStoxx50 4,915.94

EuroStoxx50 future 4,957.00

----------

Closing prices of the status Change in

US indices on Wednesday Percent

Dow Jones 39,127.80 +0.0%

Nasdaq 17,805.16 +0.5%

S&P 500 5,477.90 +0.2%

----------

Asian indices at 07:00 Change in

Thursday clock percent

Nikkei 39,285.70 -1.0%

Shanghai 2,957.39 -0.5%

Hang Seng 17,734.03 -2.0%

