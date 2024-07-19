DAX investors kept their feet still on Thursday ahead of the European Central Bank's interest rate decision.

At 18,464 points, the leading German index was up only minimally. The EuroStoxx50 also barely budged. Investors were eagerly awaiting new information on the future interest rate path in the eurozone. According to Helaba analysts, a change in monetary policy is unlikely following the interest rate cut in June. "However, the door for a move in September is likely to remain open." Investors on the financial market are still expecting two interest rate cuts in the eurozone this year.

Six weeks ago, the ECB cut interest rates for the first time in almost five years. The deposit rate, which is decisive on the financial market and which banks receive for parking money with the central bank, was reduced to 3.75 percent from the previous 4.00 percent. The key interest rate was lowered by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.25 percent. Some euro watchdogs had recently pointed out that there were dangers that could push inflation up again. In the run-up to the ECB's last meeting before the summer break, the euro virtually stood still at 1.0927 dollars. The dollar index also remained within reach of its previous day's close at 103.8319.

SALES FIGURES BOOST CAR STOCKS

Among the individual stocks, car shares performed well on the stock market: With an increase of a good four percent, new car sales in Europe reached their highest level in almost five years in June, according to data from the manufacturers' association ACEA. In the Dax, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Volkswagen and Daimler Truck gained between 2.6 and 1.5 percent. The European sector index rose by 1.9 percent.

On the losing side, Siemens followed the shares of the Swiss electrical engineering group ABB into the red. The shares brought up the rear of the DAX, falling by three percent at times. The shares of rival ABB slipped by around seven percent at the peak following the publication of the quarterly figures - they have gained a good 37 percent since the beginning of the year. Analysts from JP Morgan and Jefferies had a mixed view of the results. According to stock market analysts, incoming orders were particularly disappointing.

Nokia fell even more sharply. A slump in profits in the second quarter caused the shares of the Finnish telecom equipment manufacturer to fall by around ten percent at the peak. The quarterly figures were rather poor in many respects, wrote the analysts at Barclays in a commentary. In their opinion, the second half of the year is also likely to be disappointing. Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark, on the other hand, expects a recovery in the second half of the year and confirmed the full-year targets.

US CHIP STOCKS MAKE UP GROUND AFTER SELL-OFF

Investors also kept an eye on US tech stocks, which made an attempt to recover after the recent sell-off in pre-market US trading. Shares in AI chip manufacturer Nvidia gained 2.9 percent and those of memory chip manufacturer Micron Technology 2.1 percent. A positive forecast from Taiwanese contract chip manufacturer TSMC dispelled concerns about an escalating trade war between the US and China. TSMC expects higher revenues in the current quarter, which boosted US-listed shares by 3.6 percent in pre-market trading.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index closed 6.8 percent lower on Wednesday, its worst trading day in more than four years. More than 500 billion US dollars in market value melted away in the segment. "What rises high can fall low," said Jürgen Molnar from RoboMarkets. "Even though only a tiny fraction of the gains made by US big tech companies over the months has been lost in recent days, the highly acclaimed sector suddenly seems vulnerable."

